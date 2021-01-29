An in-Depth Look at the Florida Gators 2021 Football Schedule

With the 2021 college football schedule officially released, what are some of the top matchups to look forward to, and just how tough of a schedule will the Gators have in the fall?

The 2020 season is officially in the books, and the Florida Gators football team will have to press forward, onto 2021 as they prepare to take on new challenges in their goal of winning a National Championship.

Last season's schedule was unprecedented. Due to the restrictions brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, the entire college football landscape was made anew.

Florida, and the rest of the SEC, was forced to play an entirely in-conference 10-game schedule, featuring their typical matchups against the SEC East, with extra matchups against the SEC West included.

Through a grueling schedule, Florida still came out as the winners of the SEC East, finishing 8-2 in in-season play, but ultimately losing the final two games in postseason play, ending 8-4.

"I mean, it [the seven-game end to the season] takes a toll," Gators head coach Dan Mullen said near the end of the season.

"You have guys that you have the COVID issues, you have the opt-out issues, you've got the injury issues. It certainly makes it a challenge in all the different phases, rotation on offense, defense, as well as special teams, of just finding the different rotations, different opportunities."

While there may not be as many issues regarding COVID-19 as there were before - citizens within the United States have already begun receiving vaccinations - the season will likely not be as normal as years past, and the physical and mental toll the season has had on its players will likely to carry over as well.

With that, the Gators do have a schedule released for its 2021 fall season, one that includes several high-level in-conference opponents, and a familiar face to end the season against vaunted rival Florida State University.

Here are a few bullet points of note regarding the Gators' 2021 schedule:

Three teams finished above .500 last season

Samford did not play its season in 2020 due to COVID-19

The overall record of Florida's schedule comes in at 50-60

Florida will play Alabama and LSU as teams from the SEC West

The Gators will play in Florida for the first four games of its season

The begin the season, the Gators will face off against Florida Atlantic, part of Conference USA. The Owls finished their season with a record of 5-4. The last time the two teams met up would be in 2015. The Gators would go on to win 20-14 in overtime.

Florida has a home-state advantage during the first month of its season, able to play its first four games in Florida, including three of the four in Gainesville (FAU, Alabama, Tennessee) and one in Tampa (USF). Florida will need to take advantage of the travel time as it will be its least extensive traveling period of the season.

The Gators should have a relatively easy schedule in 2021, too. Florida will play teams that finished with an overall record of 50-60 last year and will play just three teams that finished above .500 on the year (FAU, Alabama and Georgia).



Of the teams that Florida will face off against, they lost to both Alabama (SEC Championship) and LSU (final week of the regular season) last year. They defeated all other teams on its schedule that they faced in 2020, including Tennessee, Kentucky, Vanderbilt, Georgia and Missouri. Florida did not play Florida State in 2020, the first time in decades the two teams did not meet.

The four teams Florida did not play last season, Florida State, South Florida, Florida Atlantic and Samford, finished with an overall record of 9-18. Samford posted a record that is not applicable as they did not play football in 2020.

The Gators will play host to Florida State in this upcoming season. While Florida was set to play in Tallahassee last year, the game was canceled and will not return to Tallahassee until 2022 due to the contract limitations and obligations between the two programs.

That means, for the first time in years, Florida will have played back-to-back games against Florida State in The Swamp.

Here is another look at Florida's schedule: