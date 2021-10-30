Skip to main content
    October 30, 2021
    Anthony Richardson Expected to Start at QB for Florida Gators vs. Georgia

    The Florida Gators are expected to make a switch at quarterback, from Emory Jones to Anthony Richardson.
    A changing of the guard at the helm of the Gators offense.

    Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports' reports that Anthony Richardson is expected to start against the Georgia Bulldogs this afternoon.

    Following multiple weeks of controversy at the quarterback position, head coach Dan Mullen is turning over the reins of his offense to the redshirt freshman due to Emory Jones’ struggles.

    Jones ends his seven-game reign as UF's starter having completed nearly 68% of his passes for 1,286 yards, 10 touchdowns and nine interceptions while rushing for 485 yards and two scores.

    Meanwhile, Richardson has proved his worth in his limited appearances this season, accounting for 740 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions.

    Standing at 6-foot-4, 236-pounds, the Gainesville native has proved to be a dynamic dual-threat quarterback, utilizing his big arm to push the ball downfield to his playmakers and accompanying his size with astounding athleticism to turn routine gains into chunk yardage on the ground.

    Mounting a near-comeback victory in the second half against the LSU Tigers on Oct. 16, he accounted for four touchdowns and cemented his claim to be Florida’s starter.

    Richardson has been a catalyst for explosive plays this season, giving the Gators a greater chance to post points against the best defense in college football.

    It wouldn't be a shock to see Mullen continue to utilize both quarterbacks through the remainder of the season. However, Richardson’s snap count will increase drastically against the Bulldogs and the rest of the way.

    Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

