Florida Gators Add Another Six Football COVID-19 Cases for October

Zach Goodall

In the weekly Florida Gators COVID-19 testing update, UF has announced that the football team has added another six cases from a week ago, bringing the total amount of cases for the month of October up to 37.

Below, you can find the entire testing update, with results through Monday, Oct. 26.

Since Athletes Returned to Campus on May 26

Total Tests on Campus: 4,994

Total Positives on Campus: 156

Total Tests for October: 2,253

Total Positives for October: 44

Since Football Athletes Returned to Campus on May 26

Total Tests on Campus: 2,720

Total Positives on Campus: 68

Total Tests for October: 1,347

Total Positives for October: 37

The Gators' initial team outbreak, which was discovered shortly after a loss at Texas A&M, led to six reported cases on the team as reported on Oct. 13. However, athletic director Scott Stricklin shared with media the next day that the team had 21 new cases of COVID-19 across the team at that time.

A week ago, the monthly count rose to 31 positive football cases with an additional, solo case appearing elsewhere within UF athletics. Non-football sports are now up an additional six cases as well, to seven on the month in addition to the football team's 37.

Florida football returned to practice for the first time in two weeks on Monday. Head coach Dan Mullen wouldn't get into specifics regarding the roster and availability, but shared that he expects the team to field the SEC's guideline of at least 53 players this upcoming Saturday, Oct. 31, against Missouri.

