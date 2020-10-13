SI.com
HomeFootballRecruitingBasketballBaseball
Search

Gators Football Halts Team Activities After Increase in COVID-19 Cases

Demetrius Harvey

The University of Florida has halted all football team activities after an increase in COVID-19 cases today, athletic director Scott Stricklin said in a statement today.

"The University of Florida football team has experienced an increase in positive COVID tests among players this week. Out of an abundance of caution, team activities are paused as of Tuesday afternoon," said Stricklin.

"Head coach Dan Mullen has been in communication with football players and their parents, and I have had conversations with the Southeastern Conference office, last week’s opponent Texas A&M, and this week’s opponent LSU.

"These circumstances will be re-evaluated by UF Health and the athletic department’s sports medicine staff Wednesday. Today, the university reported five new cases of COVID-19 positive test results among the football program, an increase from last week's report of just one positive result."

Florida is set to take on LSU at home this week on Oct. 17, however, it is unclear whether or not the game will proceed on time in light of the football program suspending all activities.

According to the SEC's rules regarding how many players need to be available, the Gators would need at least 53 scholarship players suited up and ready to go to proceed.

"To play a football game, the SEC has established minimum thresholds of at least 53 scholarship players available to participate and the following minimum number of position scholarship players available to begin a game: seven (7) offensive linemen (which includes one center), one (1) quarterback and four (4) defensive linemen.

"The impacted institution has the option to play the game with fewer than the 53 scholarship players or fewer than the minimum number of position players listed above if it elects to do so," the SEC said in September. 

"Otherwise, upon approval by the Commissioner, the game would be rescheduled or declared a no contest."

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Frustrated Mullen Says Gators Should 'Pack The Swamp' After Loss

Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen wants Ben Hill Griffin Stadium at full capacity, pandemic be damned.

Zach Goodall

by

Wide open 911

Gators' Mullen Implies Changes Coming on Defense, 'We’re Going To Evaluate'

With yet another poor defensive performance, some changes could be coming on the defensive side of the football.

Demetrius Harvey

by

Tngator4ever

Mullen: Gators Defense Playing 'Different Style of Football'

Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen sees UF's defensive issues differently than outsiders do.

Zach Goodall

by

Zach Goodall

Florida Gators' Running Back Rotation Adds Wrinkles To Offense

The Florida Gators deploy a heavy rotation at running back, but how much does it improve the offense itself?

Demetrius Harvey

by

Wide open 911

Florida Gators vs. Texas A&M: Game Predictions and Takes!

The Sports Illustrated-AllGators staff has its game predictions and takes ahead of Florida vs. Texas A&M.

Zach Goodall

Mullen: Gators 'On LSU', Brushes Aside 'Pack the Swamp' Backlash

Dan Mullen is on to LSU.

Zach Goodall

by

Zach Goodall

Gators DB Quincy Lenton Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

The Florida Gators secondary depth took a hit on Tuesday.

Zach Goodall

Florida Gators Report 5 New Positive Football COVID-19 Cases

The Florida Gators athletics department has reported multiple COVID-19 cases among athletes and specifically on the football team.

Demetrius Harvey

AllGators' 2020 SEC Power Rankings After Week Three

Here are Sports Illustrated-AllGators' official power rankings after week three of SEC football.

GrahamMarsh_

Three Changes the Florida Gators Should Make Defensively

After an embarrassing performance in College Station last week, changes need to be made on the Florida defense.

Donavon Keiser

by

Talleycat7