Gators Football Halts Team Activities After Increase in COVID-19 Cases

The University of Florida has halted all football team activities after an increase in COVID-19 cases today, athletic director Scott Stricklin said in a statement today.

"The University of Florida football team has experienced an increase in positive COVID tests among players this week. Out of an abundance of caution, team activities are paused as of Tuesday afternoon," said Stricklin.

"Head coach Dan Mullen has been in communication with football players and their parents, and I have had conversations with the Southeastern Conference office, last week’s opponent Texas A & M, and this week’s opponent LSU.

"These circumstances will be re-evaluated by UF Health and the athletic department’s sports medicine staff Wednesday. Today, the university reported five new cases of COVID-19 positive test results among the football program, an increase from last week's report of just one positive result."

Florida is set to take on LSU at home this week on Oct. 17, however, it is unclear whether or not the game will proceed on time in light of the football program suspending all activities.

According to the SEC's rules regarding how many players need to be available, the Gators would need at least 53 scholarship players suited up and ready to go to proceed.

"To play a football game, the SEC has established minimum thresholds of at least 53 scholarship players available to participate and the following minimum number of position scholarship players available to begin a game: seven (7) offensive linemen (which includes one center), one (1) quarterback and four (4) defensive linemen.

"The impacted institution has the option to play the game with fewer than the 53 scholarship players or fewer than the minimum number of position players listed above if it elects to do so," the SEC said in September.

"Otherwise, upon approval by the Commissioner, the game would be rescheduled or declared a no contest."

We will update this story as more information becomes available.