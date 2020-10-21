SI.com
HomeFootballRecruitingBasketballBaseball
Search

Gators' Dan Mullen Shares His Idea of Where Team's COVID-19 Outbreak Began

Demetrius Harvey

The Florida Gators will remain in quarantine until at least Monday, Oct. 26, according to head coach Dan Mullen who spoke with the media on Wednesday via SEC conference call.

On Tuesday, the University of Florida reported there were 31 players currently on the team that tested positive for COVID-19, an uptick from the six that were previously reported on Oct. 13, and 10 more than the numbers reported by Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin on Oct. 12. Mullen also indicated that there was at least one other player who tested positive this morning with the test being conducted yesterday, Oct. 20.

RELATED: Florida Gators Expect to Return to Practice on Monday

While we await the full effects of the outbreak that has occurred within the Florida football team, the issue of where the virus originated remains a mystery, although Mullen shared his thoughts on where he believes the virus could have originated, and it stems from within his own team, on the trip to Texas A&M, a game that took place on Oct. 10. 

"I think it definitely happened with the trip," said Mullen. "I don't think it was one specific aspect of the trip. Honestly, I think it started on the plane ride there, and then other aspects, you can kinda, I think you've got kind of the origins of - we think one or two guys might have been positive getting on the plane. Or might have had it getting on the plane, I don't if positive but, because they had just tested negative the day before.

"But it kinda started with a little bit of a spread there and then you go into, okay, well the one guy had a roommate on the road, so that spread to that roommate."

The Gators traveled to College Station (Tx.) on the Friday before the game, Oct. 9, and the team typically travels on a plane together. Last Monday, Stricklin stated that some players had symptoms that were not yet reported prior to the team traveling to College Station. It's at that time when a potential spread could have occurred.

"Then you had a pregame meal, where these people sat at a table where that spread. And then you had a plane ride home, where that spread. Someone's locker was next to somebody because you know when you go on the road, the locker rooms are much smaller. So we'll look at some of those things as we move, the road locker rooms, it's not like the NFL where, kind of, they're equal. You're crammed into this little tiny space on the road."

Moving forward, the Gators and Mullen will look into how the team utilizes the road locker rooms in order to prevent another outbreak of this scale occurring. While there is no sure-fire method in preventing any type of spread, there are further protocols teams and programs can take to mitigate it. Having players crammed into a small locker room together when one player or two players could be positive would not be indicative of a safe and healthy environment.

For now, Florida is expected to return to "normal" on Monday, Oct. 26, in hopes of playing its first game back from an extended bye period against the Missouri Tigers.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Florida Gators Expect to Return to Practice on Monday

Head coach Dan Mullen shared his plan to get the Gators back on the field.

Zach Goodall

AllGators 2020 SEC Power Rankings After Week Four

Here are Sports Illustrated-AllGators' official power rankings after week four of SEC football.

GrahamMarsh_

Comparing the Gators ‘08/‘20 Offenses; Significance of Defensive Issues

The 2020 Florida Gators offense is competing above a championship level compared to the 2008 Florida squad. The discrepancy of the teams lies within the defenses.

Brandon Carroll

The Florida Gators Can Control the Clock With RB Dameon Pierce

With the Florida Gators offense sending shock waves throughout the SEC this season, they've been missing one key ingredient.

Demetrius Harvey

SEC East Presents Opportunity For Florida Gators Despite Week 3 Loss

With the Florida Gators squarely in the thick of a 10-game, conference-only schedule, there are still plenty of opportunities for them to take control.

Demetrius Harvey

Florida Gators 2021 NFL Draft Early Prospect Rankings

Through three games, how many draft prospects does Florida have?

Zach Goodall

Gators COVID-19 Outbreak Leads to 25 Newly Reported Cases

The Florida Gators have added 25 new coronavirus cases since last Tuesday, and 10 since athletic director addressed the team's outbreak.

Zach Goodall

Gators Make Top 5 for 2022 OL Blake Miller

The Florida Gators crack the top five schools for an early standout offensive lineman in the class of 2022.

Zach Goodall

Should the Gators Expand WR Jacob Copeland's Role?

While the team is incredibly deep at the receiver position, what should Gators receiver Jacob Copeland's role be moving forward?

Demetrius Harvey

Around the SEC: How the Rest of the League Fared in Week Four

We take you around the SEC after another bizarre weekend of league play.

michaelknauff