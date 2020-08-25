Gators Head Coach Dan Mullen Understands Evolution of Tight End Position

In the past, the role of the tight end was simple - block, make a few catches and block some more. That much has changed completely both in the pros, and in the college ranks, and Gators head coach Dan Mullen knows exactly how important the position has become - granted, you have the right player.

Certainly, the Gators are heading into the year with the right player in junior tight end Kyle Pitts. Pitts, heading into his third season with the team, is slated to become one of the first tight ends selected in the 2021 NFL Draft. During his sophomore season, Pitts certainly solidified himself as one of the most improved players, accumulating 54 receptions for 649 yards and five touchdowns.

"We run a pro offense, right? Now you’re seeing all these guys in the NFL that are getting huge deals at the tight end position," Mullen explained during his Zoom press conference on Thursday. "They run the same offense we kind of do of utilizing a guy like Kyle Pitts. I think he is a tight end and one of the things that makes him such a great weapon when you’re trying to create mismatches on the field."

Over the past few weeks, two tight ends in the NFL signed mega-deals with their respective teams. San Francisco 49ers' George Kittle and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The Chiefs tight end signed a reported four-year $57,250,000 contract extension with $28M guaranteed, while Kittle signed a five-year, $75M contract with $40M guaranteed.

Mismatches will play a key role in how the Gators operate next season. With a variety of receivers in their arsenal, the team is set to have plenty of weapons to take advantage of the attention Pitts will surely receive, and if not - the team will be set to target Pitts as much as possible.

"You’ve a guy that is sitting there. A lot of old, old school people may be looking at tight end. Is this guy just going to be an extra offensive lineman in the game? He can come in and block up front and you can create … knock people back at the point of attack blocking. Then they say, ‘Let’s get some bigger guys in there to stop him.’ He’s such a great athlete he can take advantage of that in the pass game."

While Pitts, 6-foot-6, 239 pounds, is viewed as a "hybrid" player by some, he certainly fits the mold of a modern tight end. He can simply do it all, though, he will have to be called upon more this season in the blocking department.

Last season, the Gators fielded a rather mediocre run-blocking offensive line, never able to get the ball rolling as much as Mullen would likely want them to. This year, with a renewed line and a rejuvenated, and bigger, Pitts, the team will hope to be better in that department. If he can fill that role, the Gators will be able to do even more on offense within the passing game.

Without the element of surprise, Pitts' game is watered down; with blocking ability, he will force the opposing defenses to think twice before sending in their nickel packages, allowing for Pitts to have a much more favorable matchup - exactly how the NFL is shifting its use of the tight end.

For now, Mullen is certainly subscribed to the new-age tight end within his offense, and it doesn't appear to be going anywhere anytime soon.

"He’s a mismatch. That’s what I’ve always seen the tight end position to be. Is somebody you can get in there to create mismatches on the field.”