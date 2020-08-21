Gators Must Rely on Veteran Leaders Through Unprecedented Season

The Gators, along with the majority of college football, will be heavily tested over the next month and a half. The importance for players to be on their P's and Q's is at an all-time high due to the coronavirus pandemic and all that comes along with it. Their season isn't over, not yet, and they must keep it that way through education and the proper leadership.

While the Gators, according to head coach Dan Mullen, are a developmental team, there are several players who have multiple years under their belt, that have gone through tough seasons. Players such as Jeremiah Moon, Ventrell Miller, Marco Wilson, Kyle Pitts and Kyle Trask are all players that Mullen listed who will be relied on this season.

“We have some really good leaders. Guys on our leadership committee have done a great job," said Mullen in a virtual press conference on Thursday. "Just all our leadership committee job guys, a lot of them have done a tremendous job in keeping the team together. I think our guys, going back to what Mark said, we always tell our guys, 'worry about what’s important now'.You know, don’t worry about what’s not important right now."

This season, player safety is of the utmost importance, and guidance will certainly come from coaches, but players as well. When the team gets together they'll preach social distancing, general hygiene, and everything else under the sun to ensure there aren't outbreaks. But, the real leadership will come during the season, keeping everyone on task, and worrying about what's in front of them.

"I think our guys have been really able to focus on that, and by doing that, you really focus on where we’re at. 'Hey, we don’t get spring practice but we can meet'. 'Ok, so let’s be great at [the] meeting'. 'Hey, we can’t work out as a team but we can send you the different workout programs'," Mullen said.

The team has incorporated several safety nets. They have not been able to meet in person, at least not to the extent they are currently during Fall Camp. With no spring, and not much structure, Florida coaches and players tried their best to stay as close as possible, without physically being present.

Mullen says players were given the advice of getting workout partners, teammates who could meet with each other virtually through FaceTime, challenging each other. Those are the types of changes that have been forced upon these teams to make. That's where the veteran leadership comes in, and focusing on what is right in front of them will make the transition much simpler.

"That’s a huge thing for us.”

The Gators haven't practiced in a long time. While the team has had normal game-week practices during the 2019 season, the last time there was heavy equipment on, with the types of practices the team has been doing over the past week was likely around Aug. 9 of last season, Mullen says. That's a long time without much preparation.

"I think it’s been a slow build back to what practice even is and what we’re trying to get done. Today was better. Today was our best day so far. But I think a lot of that‘s getting back into the comfort of, 'OK, now I’m getting back into a practice routine,' but it’s been over a year since we’ve done football."

Getting through this unprecedented season will be a tough ask for any college football team, but the Gators are working with what they have, and the veterans on the team are leading by example to make sure everyone stays on task.