Gators' Dante Lang Shift To DE an 'Easy Choice for Everybody' Says Mullen

Sometimes change is a good thing, and for Gators defensive end Dante Lang, that sort of change could set up his career for the long haul, at least that's what Florida head coach Dan Mullen said on Monday when speaking to the media.

Lang is set to make the ultimate transition in football, switching from the offensive to the defensive side of the football. A former tight end, Lang has an opportunity to earn playing time as a defensive end, something that Mullen felt was his most-natural position anyways.

"He’s a guy even, he always reminds me my first phone call to him when I got hired — I tried to watch all the players that were committed to us, watch them all on film — I said to him, ‘Hey, I love watching how you rush the passer, your athleticism, how you get after it and your athleticism getting after the passer,’" Mullen said on Monday of the call he had with Lang in 2018.

"He said, 'Coach, I’m coming in as a tight end'. I said, 'Well that’s great but I was just watching film and I loved your athleticism getting after the passer'."

Part of the '18 recruiting class, mostly led by the program's previous regime, Lang entered his recruitment as a tight end. While he had also played on the other side of the football as a prep athlete, Lang possessed the size and athleticism to play tight end at the next level. At 6-foot-5, 220 pounds, he presented a serious big target for quarterbacks, simple.

Now, Lang is in the 280-pound range, more than enough size to play the big-end, strong-side defensive end position, and potentially move inside. "That’s pretty good size for a defensive end. A really big tight end, and a great size for an athletic defensive end.”

Even though Lang will now be on the defensive line, he still has the ability to catch the football, making sure to tell Mullen he wants to remain on the "hands team" as a special teamer.

Over the past two years, Lang redshirted his freshman season, while appearing in all 13 games as a redshirt freshman last year. He didn't record a single stat, however, playing primarily as a reserve. While he has the size and athleticism to play the position, oftentimes change can be what's best for business, not only of the program but for the player too.

The Gators' head coach feels Lang's skill-set is best used on the other side of the football, where he's able to help the team out in two aspects: No. 1, he can get on the field easier, No. 2 the team has a deficiency on the defensive line.

While the tight end room isn't exactly deep, the group as a whole has talented players, Lang would have trouble finding the field entering his redshirt sophomore season.

"Obviously we’re not very deep at tight end at all but we have some excellent players at that position. Our depth is a concern but we have some talent at that spot."

At tight end, the Gators currently have one of the best tight ends in the nation in Kyle Pitts. Behind him are two up-and-comers in Keon Zipperer and Kemore Gamble.

"I think it’s something, you look at his body type, his skill-set, and the needs really fit into the defense. I think long term he even understands that’s possibly a better position for him not just here at Florida but even beyond here. I think it became kind of an easy choice for everybody.”