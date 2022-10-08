Gators DB Devin Moore Inactive vs. Missouri

The Florida Gators will be without a major contributor in the secondary against the Missouri Tigers as true freshman cornerback Devin Moore is officially inactive.

The reason for Moore’s notable absence is unknown.

Playing in every game to this point in the year, Moore has shined as a rotational cornerback prospect the way many expected him to when he garnered positive buzz throughout camp this offseason.

That’s continued throughout the season with veterans day on the team speaking highly of his contributions.

"I always call him 'Mr. Patient' because he's very, very patient," wide receiver Justin Shorter said when asked about what he's seen from Moore in coverage. "I just call him patient because, if you see him in games and people run slants on him, he just sits there and holds tight. So I feel like that's a good trait for a defensive back to have."

Moore’s compiled six tackles this season, including multiple big stops in crucial moments early in the year. His early career production after being thrown in the dire immediately upon his entry to UF comes as a promising light for the future of the Gators' cornerbacks room under the leadership of coach Corey Raymond.

However, despite Moore’s unavailability, Florida still has plentiful options in the cornerback room with the likes of Avery Helm and Jalen Kimber assuming reserve roles.

That comes as a luxury due to the return of Jaydon Hill a week ago after over a year away from the field due to injury. He slides in next to Jason Marshall Jr. to start on the outside in the Gators' secondary against a talented Missouri receivers corps.

Reserves LB Diwun Black and DT Chris Thomas Jr. were also without pads in the warmup period.

Kickoff is set for noon ET on ESPNU.

