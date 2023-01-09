Gators DB Transfer Tre’Vez Johnson Commits to Missouri

Tre’Vez Johnson announced on Sunday that he is staying in the SEC East as the former Florida Gators defensive back committed to the Missouri

Johnson is the second Florida player to transfer to Missouri in the last two offseasons. He joins former UF linebacker TyRon Hopper on the Tigers defense heading into next season.

Florida endured a mass exodus of players from the starting and reserve unit following the 2022 campaign, with Johnson heading for the exit on Dec. 23.

However, the Jacksonville, Fla., native make quick work finding new threads to don next season as he lands in Columbia, Mo. He’ll now have the opportunity to play out the remainder collegiate eligibility under Eliah Drinkwitz.

In 29 appearances for the Gators across three seasons, Johnson accounted for 64 tackles, seven tackles for loss, six passes defended, three interceptions and two fumble recoveries.

The Gators now look to fill his void with his backup from 2022 Jadarrius Perkins, as well as incoming freshman and a former high school teammate of Johnson’s in Bartram Trail’s Sharif Denson.

The former STAR nickel cornerback for the Gators will slide into the Tigers defense next season, looking to bolster a secondary that allowed 215.3 passing yards per contest and ranked No. 61 in passing efficiency defense.

Johnson is the 16th Gators transfer to find a new home this offseason. He joins running back Lorenzo Lingard (Akron), wide receiver Trent Whittemore (UCF), tight ends Nick Elksnis (South Carolina) and Griffin McDowell (UT-Chattanooga), offensive linemen Michael Tarquin (USC) and Joshua Braun (Arkansas), defensive lineman Jalen Lee(LSU), outside linebackers Lloyd Summerall III (USF) and Chief Borders (Nebraska), inside linebacker Diwun Black, defensive backs Corey Collier Jr. (Nebraska), Avery Helm (TCU), Donovan McMillon (Pittsburgh) and Kamar Wilcoxson (Temple), and long snapper Marco Ortiz (Nebraska).

