Jalen Lee Announces Transfer from Florida to LSU

Former Florida Gators defensive lineman Jalen Lee announced LSU as his transfer destination on Tuesday, heading back to his home state of Lousiana for the remainder of his collegiate career.

The Tigers gain a 6-foot-2, 299-pound three-year contributor with experience performing at the SEC level.

As one of the bigger recruiting wins for Dan Mullen and Co. during the 2020 class, as Lee initially flipped to Florida over the Tigers the first time around, Lee was expected to fill a significant role upfront on the interior of the defensive line during his Gators career.

Seeing time in 25 career games, including four starts, Lee failed to reach his expectations as a prep prospect. He began the 2022 season as the starting nose tackle for the Gators but was skipped over by Desmond Watson after the first three games, returning to the status of rotational defensive lineman.

As a result, Lee elected to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 5.

He finished his career at UF with 19 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack and one forced fumble.

Now, he'll suit up for the Bayou Bengals with two seasons of eligibility remaining.

11 of the 18 scholarship Florida players who entered the portal this offseason have identified their transfer destinations thus far: Lee, tight ends Nick Elksnis (South Carolina) and and Griffin McDowell (UT-Chattanooga), offensive lineman Joshua Braun (Arkansas), outside linebackers Lloyd Summerall III (USF) and Chief Borders (Nebraska), defensive backs Corey Collier Jr. (Nebraska), Avery Helm (TCU), Donovan McMillon (Pittsburgh) and Kamar Wilcoxson (Temple) and long snapper Marco Ortiz (Nebraska).

