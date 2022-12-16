Skip to main content

Former Gators Safety Donovan McMillon Transferring to Pitt

Former Florida safety Donovan McMillon has found a new home in college football.

Photo: Donovan McMillon; Credit: Zach Goodall

Former Florida Gators safety Donovan McMillon, who entered the transfer portal on Dec. 2, is heading to the Pittsburgh Panthers.

After just 13 days on the open market, the former four-star prospect made a fast decision to take his talents to his hometown. He chose the Pitt over a bevy of potential suitors from the Pac-12, Big Ten and ACC.

McMillon showed promise as a high school prospect working as a box safety with the athleticism to operate in two-high looks at the next level.

Equipped with a strong downhill play style to stuff ball carriers at or along the line of scrimmage with the length that comes with a 6-foot-1, 205-pound frame to close passing lanes and create turnovers when dropping back in coverage, McMillon flashed that he possesses the potential to perform in the SEC. However, he never received ample opportunity to do so.

He was skipped over in the rotation by freshmen Kamari Wilson and Miguel Mitchell (albeit more sparingly than Wilson, as Mitchell also saw time as the heavy star in specific packages) to work in the rotation of starters Trey Dean III and Rashad Torrence II in 2022.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

His largest role came as a special teams ace for the Gators as he tallied a majority of his 30 career tackles — 18 solo — in orange and blue as a gunner on both the punting and kicking teams.

As a result, after two seasons of riding the pine at Florida, the Pennsylvania native elected to enter the transfer portal. He’ll now head home to continue his collegiate career.

The Gators, on the other hand, head into next season with an influx of youth at safety after an outpouring of backup talent from the program. They follow Dean, whose collegiate eligibility expired, out of the door.

Jordan Castell, Bryce Thornton and Aaron Gates of the 2023 commitment class will join the fold as true freshmen to provide depth for Torrence, Wilson and Mitchell in the room. Potential transfer portal additions could provide immediate bridge pieces in the meantime.

