Former Gators WR Kadarius Toney Traded to Chiefs from Giants

Former dynamic Florida Gators wide receiver Kadarius Toney is heading to a new home in Kansas City, Mo., after being traded from the New York Giants to the Chiefs on Thursday afternoon.

The Chiefs dealt a third-round compensatory pick and a 2023 sixth-round pick to acquire Toney's services.

In 2020, Toney broke out of his shell for the Gators after multiple seasons of flashing superior talents in a gadget role that condensed his ability to touch the ball. Growing as a traditional wideout as a senior, completing the four-year transition from high school quarterback to SEC wideout, Toney compiled 89 total touches for 1,145 yards and 11 touchdowns.

That production, paired with the eye-popping highlight plays he brought to the table, elevated him to the first round in the 2021 NFL Draft. Toney was selected by the Giants No. 20 overall.

Making some noise in the yearly portion of his career, continuing to make defenders miss at an elite level, Toney's future in the Big Apple looked bright.

However, his durability became a concern as he'd missed 12 games already in his career due to injury. When he has been available, the Mobile (Ala.) native was a nonexistent part of the Giants gameplan. That was especially true under Brian Daboll in 2022.

He's compiled 41 receptions and 420 yards in 12 career games.

As a result, rumblings surrounding his potential departure just a season and a half later turned to fruition as the Chiefs looked to add to their wealth of resources at Patrick Mahomes disposal to contend with the Bills' high-powered offense in the AFC.

Toney joins a high-octane offensive attack with a proven history of elevating pass catchers with a similar stature and skillset. Known for his stop-and-start ability and change-of-direction skills, the former Gators star will be a welcomed addition to Andy Reid's innovative system.

Toney accompanies JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Mecole Hardman, Skyy Moore and all-pro tight end Travis Kelce in the fold of Chiefs pass catchers.

The former Gator presents good value for the Chiefs as he's on contract through 2024, making under $3 million per year and has a team option for 2025.

