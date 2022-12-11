Photo: Gervon Dexter Sr.; Credit: Zach Goodall

Florida Gators defensive lineman Gervon Dexter Sr. is gearing up to move onto the next level after three seasons in orange and blue. He announced his intentions to become enter the 2023 NFL Draft on Dec. 5.

However, as he shared on social media in response to position coach Sean Spencer, Dexter is not exiting without a proper goodbye.

When Florida takes on the Oregon State Beavers in the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 17, he will make his final appearance for the Gators. Napier raved about Dexter’s choice during his media availability session on Thursday.

“I think it reflects his character,” Napier said. “Gervon is a guy that is a great teammate. He’s a loyal guy who really cares about the team. I just got a lot of respect for the guy. He’s going to finish up with the team and I think that reflects, to some degree, the progress that we made this year.

“This guy, he’s a great teammate and one that I think has a lot of love and respect for the staff and the players. Very proud of Gervon.”

Dexter's dedication to the team speaks volumes about his presence as a building block in year one of Napier’s regime in Gainesville. As a result, Napier and Co. will look to return the favor with support for Dexter's next venture while he leaves the last bit of wisdom he’s accumulated during his 35 total games with those set to return in 2023.

“He’s out here working on his craft, encouraging his teammates, trying to be a leader. We’ll be supporting him all the way through.”

Dexter entered the fold in 2020 as a high-potential interior defensive lineman who highlighted his recruiting class. As a former five-star prospect, the expectations on the field never phased the 6-foot-6, 312-pounder despite being plugged into a rotational role up front upon arrival.

His on-field talents spoke for themselves while he grew into his role as a leader over time.

While he’s produced in a capacity that doesn’t necessarily appear on the stat sheet at times, the defensive lineman — who expanded his role in 2022 by moving from his traditional three-technique spot outside to defensive end at points — was a vital factor in any success Florida saw in the trenches dating back to his freshman year in 2020.

Commanding double teams from opposing offensive lines, Dexter opened lanes to the backfield for teammates on a consistent basis — even if his efficiency in that area saw a drop off in the second half due to his high-volume usage. Fellow veteran Ventrell Miller was a beneficiary of the attention Dexter received throughout the year.

He still managed to post 50 tackles on the year, good for fifth-most on the team, adding two sacks, one interception and one batted pass on the year to record his best season to date statistically.

There’s still more room for growth as he elevates to the pros.

Now, Dexter will take his opportunity to suit up one more time for Florida, aiding further development for the youth throughout the practice sessions, helping will UF to finish the 2022 season above .500 and putting more tape on film for scouts to scour.

Simultaneously, he establishes his legacy as a selfless contributor to further progress the future of the program.

The Gators start preparations for the matchup with Oregon State on Sunday night.

