Gators Injury Update: Kyle Pitts, Several Others Set To Return vs. Alabama

As the No. 11 Florida Gators get set to take on the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday in the SEC Championship game, Florida head coach Dan Mullen provided an update on several players as to their availability for this weekend's game, including star tight end Kyle Pitts.

On Saturday's surprising loss against the unranked LSU Tigers, the Gators opted to sit Pitts after he was banged up the previous week, not practicing in preparation for the game against the Tigers.

According to Mullen, however, Pitts should be available, along with several other players such as safety Shawn Davis, linebacker/BUCK Jeremiah Moon, running back Nay'Quan Wright, LB Ty'Ron Hopper and defensive lineman Marlon Dunlap.

"We don't practice till tomorrow. But talking to our trainers, they expect him to be cleared to play this week," Mullen said of Pitts on Sunday via teleconference.

"We'll see. Banged-up team, which that happens this time of year. But in meeting with the trainers, they feel there's a good chance we could get some guys back on Saturday."

The only player Mullen did not expect to be able to suit up on Saturday is pass rusher David Reese, who has been out for several weeks now.

For the Gators, getting back their star tight end just before the biggest game of the year is perfect.

Pitts has been one of the best offensive players in the country and is in line to potentially win three awards, namely the John Mackay Award, given to the nation's best tight end, the Biletnikoff Award, given to the nation's best receiver and the Maxwell Award, given to the nation's best college football player.

In just 6.5 games this year, Pitts accumulated 36 receptions for 641 yards and 11 touchdowns. His 17.8 yards per reception is the best on the team thus far this season.

Florida has been without Davis for a couple of weeks and Moon for several weeks, getting both players back on defense ought to help, especially with the secondary in Davis. Last week the Florida secondary appeared out of sorts without Davis in the backend.

For now, Florida will hope to continue receiving good news on the heel of one of its worst losses in program history, heading into its most important contest since 2016, the last time the team competed in the title game.