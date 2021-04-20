Report: Former Gators TE Jordan Reed Retiring From the NFL

It will be an end of an era as former Florida Gators TE Jordan Reed has reportedly retired from the NFL.

Photo credit: University of Florida Athletics Association

Former Florida Gators tight end Jordan Reed has retired from the NFL after seven seasons, according to a report from NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.

Reed, 30, would spend eight years in the NFL, including seven seasons with the Washington Football Team. He would spend his final season with the San Francisco 49ers following a year out of the league due to a concussion. He was originally drafted by the WFT in 2013, selected in the third round.

In his career, Reed would catch 355 passes for 3,602 yards and 28 touchdowns. He made the Pro Bowl in 2016 after catches 66 passes for 686 yards and six touchdowns. A year prior, Reed caught a career-best 87 passes for 952 yards and 11 touchdowns. He was thought to be one of the best receiving tight ends in the NFL.

Reed's career was marred with various injuries, forcing him to play in just 75 total games, starting 36.

Prior to being drafted into the NFL, Reed would spend three years at Florida from 2009 to 2012 as a quarterback converted to tight end after his freshman season. He would go on to catch 79 passes for 945 yards and six touchdowns.

As a quarterback in 2010, Reed completed 26 out of 46 of his passes for 252 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

He would go down as one of the most exciting tight ends to play at Florida, and will always be thought of as one of the most "what if" players in NFL history due to his impressive play, when healthy.