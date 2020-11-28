Florida Gators Take Down Kentucky Wildcats 34-10, Kyle-to-Kyle Returns

The No. 6 Florida Gators (7-1) took down the Kentucky Wildcats (3-6) today 38-10, firing on all cylinders coming out of the second half.

Gators quarterback Kyle Trask was able to find tight end Kyle Pitts, returning after missing the past two games due to injury, three times on the day, extending the Kyle-to-Kyle connection yet again. Pitts has now played in six games and has 11 touchdowns on the year, all but sealing his argument for the Mackay Award, given annually to the best tight end in the nation.

Meanwhile, after completing 21 out of 27 of his passes for 256 yards and three touchdowns, Trask extended his award considerations of his own, competing for the Heisman Trophy, given to the nation's best college football player, period. Trask has thrown for 34 touchdowns on the year, tied for third all-time in Florida history with Rex Grossman (2001).

Trask and Pitts weren't the only Gators offensive players to put on a show, however as receiver Kadarius Toney would take a first-half punt 50 yards for a touchdown to give the Gators the lead that they'd never hand back.

Coming out of halftime, the Gators defense would field their best performance of its season, intercepting Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson twice (Mohamoud Diabate, Shawn Davis), and backup Joey Gatewood once (freshman defensive back Tre'Vez Johnson) while holding the Wildcats offense to just 46 and two first downs.

Florida would pitch a shutout on defense, holding the Wildcats to zero points in the second half. Seven of the team's points given up came off of a receiver Justin Shorter fumble in the first half of action.

Entering halftime, the Florida offense was only able to control the football for 6 minutes and 37 seconds, a drastic difference from what they were able to do in the second half, controlling the football for 20 minutes and four seconds in the second half. After scoring two touchdowns in the second half, kicker Evan McPherson would extend the Florida lead to 24, effectively putting the Wildcats out of reach with just 8 minutes remaining in the contest.

The Gators under head coach Dan Mullen have now won five games in a row after losing to Texas A & M during the team's Week 3 contest at College Station. With just two games remaining, Florida will be able to clinch the SEC East with a victory over Tennessee next week or a Georgia loss today against South Carolina.

The Gators would turn to its running game to chew out the clock during the second half of the game, with Dameon Pierce running the football eight times for 67 yards including a 38-yard run.

The Gators defense came into today under a lot of fire, allowing far too many explosive plays and playing down to its opponent on a, seemingly, week-to-week basis. Much of those criticisms were validated during the first half of the contest as Florida allowed far too many first downs and long, extended drives by Kentucky.

The turnaround in the second half due in large part to adjustments made by head coach Dan Mullen and defensive coordinator Todd Grantham was a bright spot on the day, however, and will be looked at as the team moves forward in its season.