Report: Gators TE Kyle Pitts Cleared, Will Play Tonight Against Alabama

According to a report that surfaced earlier this afternoon from ESPN, Florida Gators tight end Kyle Pitts has been medically cleared, and will play tonight against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC Championship game.

There wasn't too much doubt that Pitts would play tonight, however, the future NFL first-round pick did miss last week's contest against the LSU Tigers after suffering an undisclosed injury the week prior against the Tennessee Volunteers.

Florida head coach Dan Mullen also didn't appear completely sure whether or not the tight end would ultimately suit up tonight, stating on Thursday that he was "hopeful" Pitts would play.

"Kyle has had a great week of practice," said Mullen. "We'll see. Hopefully he's able to play. Hopefully he's able to get cleared to play on Saturday."

Mullen's message regarding Pitts changed over the course of the week. On Sunday, the Florida head coach stated Pitts was "expected" to be back this week, compared to "hopeful" on Thursday. That, however, doesn't matter as the elite tight end has been cleared to play, and will be going up against Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide defense.

On Sunday, Alabama head coach Nick Saban had plenty to say about the Florida tight end, complimenting him for his size, speed and athleticism.

"Kyle Pitts, he's a fantastic player. His size and speed and athleticism, all those things make it very difficult to guard the guy. He's a very versatile player. He can play tight end, he can play on the line, he can play off the ball, out as a receiver," he said. "They move him around a lot. Creates a lot of issues and problems for you, no doubt. Probably as well as anybody we played against for a long time."

Pitts has easily become one of the best players in the country this season. Through just six-and-a-half games, Pitts has accumulated 36 receptions for 641 yards and 11 touchdowns. Pitts has been injured this season, but it appears he will be good to go in perhaps the biggest game of his life.