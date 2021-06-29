Former Gators TE Kyle Pitts Signs Rookie Deal With Falcons

After being selected fourth overall this year by the Atlanta Falcons, Kyle Pitts has officially cashed in, signing his rookie deal.

The Atlanta Falcons have officially signed former Florida Gators tight end Kyle Pitts to his rookie deal after selecting the consensus first-team All-SEC tight end fourth overall in this year's draft.

According to a report from NFL Media's Mike Garafolo, Pitts will receive a four-year deal worth $32.9M full-guaranteed along with a signing bonus of $21M. As the case with all first-round picks, the Falcons will have the ability to pick up Pitts' fifth-year option following his third season in the league.

For Atlanta, they'll need Pitts to contribute right away after dealing future Hall of Fame receiver Julio Jones to the Tennessee Titans last month. The team plans to implement Pitts into its offense right away, allowing him to thrive in a similar way that he did while at Florida.

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle, someone Pitts has stated gave him inspiration in the past, believes the tight end can be plenty productive in Atlanta.

"I'm a Kyle Pitts fan," Kittle said on an appearance with Greg Olsen on the "Pardon My Take" podcast. "I saw last year, the dude just scores touchdowns like it's nothing. It's crazy.

"With his athletic ability and his ability on the football field, he's going to be very [productive] in Atlanta. I wanted him to be the first tight end to go first. I mean, I get [why not], but I would've drafted him first."

That's high praise from one of the top tight ends in the NFL. Pitts also participated in Kittle's inaugural TE University summit earlier this month.

During his time at Florida, Pitts became a sensation, earning the John Mackey Award as the top tight end in the nation. He would go on to catch 43 passes for 770 yards and 12 touchdowns on the year. He is one of the most prolific tight ends in Florida football history.