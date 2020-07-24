AllGators
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Basketball

Florida Gators QB Kyle Trask Named to Maxwell Award Watch List

Demetrius Harvey

Florida Gators quarterback Kyle Trask has been named a candidate for the Maxwell Award, added to the watch list among five other SEC quarterbacks today.

The Gators quarterback will have plenty to play for this season. Not only will he be competing for a national title and hopes to show NFL coaches he deserves to play int he big leagues coming off of his final collegiate campaign, but he also has a couple of awards to play for.

Earlier last week, Trask was named a candidate for the Davey O'Brien Award, given to the nation's top quarterback. Now, he will be able to compete for the Maxwell Award, given to the "most outstanding player in college football.."

RELATED: Florida Gators QB Kyle Trask Named to Davey O’Brien Award Watch List

In its history, the Gators have had two Maxwell Award winners, quarterbacks Tim Tebow (2007, 2008) and Danny Wuerffel (1997).

"Regarded as one of the top returning quarterbacks in the SEC, Trask became the first Gator to record three-plus touchdown passes in consecutive outings against conference opponents after throwing for three at LSU and following it up with a career-high four touchdowns at South Carolina," said the program. 

"Trask is one of 39 signal-callers nationwide to make the 90-players list and one of five SEC quarterbacks, joining Mississippi State’s K.J. Costello, Texas A&M’s Kellen Mond, Georgia’s Jamie Newman and Auburn’s Bo Nix."

The Maxwell Award is named in honor of Robert "Tiny" Maxwell, one of the most outstanding players in Swarthmore College history and a renowned sports writer and football official.

Florida has now had seven different players qualify for various watch lists over the past couple of weeks, with Trask and tight end Kyle Pitts both being named to two separate watchlists.

The 2020 Maxwell Award winner will be unveiled live on ESPN Thursday, Dec. 10, during The Home Depot College Football Awards.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Senior Bowl Director: Florida Gators Safety Trio ‘One of the Nation’s Best’

Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy is a fan of the Florida Gators' safety unit, despite some inconsistencies from the room last season.

Zach Goodall

Gators Basketball Coach Mike White: Playing Fast Is 'In My DNA'

With the season cut short, the Gators basketball team has returned and head coach Mike White feels the team's personnel this season should allow for a much quicker pace than before.

Demetrius Harvey

Cubelic: Gators' Mohamoud Diabate Top SEC Defensive Breakout Player 2020

As one of the Florida Gators' rising stars for the 2020 campaign, Mohamoud Diabate earns the top spot on ESPN's Cole Cubelic's SEC defensive breakout list.

Demetrius Harvey

Florida Gators WR Kadarius Toney, TE Dante Lang Named to Award Watch Lists

Make that seven Florida Gators to be found across major preseason award watch lists.

Zach Goodall

How Does Each Florida Gators 2021 WR Commit Fit into Dan Mullen's Offense?

Sports Illustrated All-American analyst Edwin Weathersby II sees a unique skill-set in each of Florida's four wide receiver commits in the class of 2021.

Zach Goodall

Former Gators Receiver Dionte Marks Transfers to Ole Miss

Players have used the transfer portal quite frequently over the past couple of seasons, this time former Gators WR Dionte Marks transfers to Ole Miss.

Demetrius Harvey

by

Demetrius82

Florida Gators in Top 7 for 2021 North Carolina OL Yousef Mugharbil

The Florida Gators find themselves in the top seven schools for North Carolina 2021 offensive lineman Yousef Mugharbil.

Zach Goodall

Looking Ahead: Florida Gators vs. Kentucky Wildcats 2020 Football Matchup

Next up in the 'Looking Ahead' series is the Kentucky Wildcats, a wildcard matchup for the Florida Gators as of late.

Demetrius Harvey

Florida Gators Will Be a Top Five School for Coveted 2022 DL

The Florida Gators and Oregon Ducks are in a good spot for a fast-rising, imposing defensive lineman from Georgia.

Zach Goodall

by

GatorFan1989

Christian Robinson Talks Recruiting, Amari Burney, Derek Wingo's Growth

Christian Robinson took to the "Stadium and Gale" podcast hosted by Corry "Silk" Knowles, Dan Thompson, and Ahmad Black to discuss a variety of topics including Amari Burney and Derek Wingo.

Demetrius Harvey

by

GatorFan1989