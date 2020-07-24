Florida Gators QB Kyle Trask Named to Maxwell Award Watch List

Florida Gators quarterback Kyle Trask has been named a candidate for the Maxwell Award, added to the watch list among five other SEC quarterbacks today.

The Gators quarterback will have plenty to play for this season. Not only will he be competing for a national title and hopes to show NFL coaches he deserves to play int he big leagues coming off of his final collegiate campaign, but he also has a couple of awards to play for.

Earlier last week, Trask was named a candidate for the Davey O'Brien Award, given to the nation's top quarterback. Now, he will be able to compete for the Maxwell Award, given to the "most outstanding player in college football.."

In its history, the Gators have had two Maxwell Award winners, quarterbacks Tim Tebow (2007, 2008) and Danny Wuerffel (1997).

"Regarded as one of the top returning quarterbacks in the SEC, Trask became the first Gator to record three-plus touchdown passes in consecutive outings against conference opponents after throwing for three at LSU and following it up with a career-high four touchdowns at South Carolina," said the program.

"Trask is one of 39 signal-callers nationwide to make the 90-players list and one of five SEC quarterbacks, joining Mississippi State’s K.J. Costello, Texas A & M’s Kellen Mond, Georgia’s Jamie Newman and Auburn’s Bo Nix."

The Maxwell Award is named in honor of Robert "Tiny" Maxwell, one of the most outstanding players in Swarthmore College history and a renowned sports writer and football official.

Florida has now had seven different players qualify for various watch lists over the past couple of weeks, with Trask and tight end Kyle Pitts both being named to two separate watchlists.

The 2020 Maxwell Award winner will be unveiled live on ESPN Thursday, Dec. 10, during The Home Depot College Football Awards.