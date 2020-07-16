Florida Gators TE Kyle Pitts Named to Biletnikoff Award Watch List

A tight end has never won the Fred Biletnikoff Award, given to college football's most outstanding receiver, however Gators tight end Kyle Pitts has a chance to make history after being added to the watch list.

No Florida receiver has ever won the award.

In its release, the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation states that "any player, regardless of position (wide receiver, tight end, slot back, and running back) who catches a pass is eligible for the award." That will include Pitts who became the Gators' most-reliable pass-catcher last season, something that is worth mentioning considering the talented crop of receivers the program had in 2019.

Pitts will compete against several marquee SEC-receivers such as Jhamon Ausbon (Texas A & M), Ja’Marr Chase (LSU), Terrace Marshall Jr. (LSU), Elijah Moore (Ole Miss), George Pickens (Georgia), DeVonta Smith (Alabama), Jaylen Waddle (Alabama) and Seth Williams (Auburn), along with 46 other FBS receivers.

"Pitts, who established himself as Florida’s top tight end in 2019, finished the season with 54 receptions for 649 yards and five touchdowns. His 649 receiving yards were the second-most by a UF tight end since 1996 and his five touchdowns tied for second in that time span. Meanwhile, his 54 catches tied Antonio Callaway (2016) for the fourth-most by any Gator since the start of 2007," Florida said in its release today.

Pitts was one of the best tight ends in the country last season, leading all tight ends in the SEC in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns. He finished the season ranked third among FBS right ends in receptions, seventh in receiving yards.

The Gators tight end will more-than-likely end up on the John Mackey watch list - an award given to the nation's best tight end -, and have much more of a fighting chance to win such award, however, to be mentioned among some of the best as a receiver, in general, is a credit to his craft, absolutely.

"The 2020 Biletnikoff Award winner will be presented the Biletnikoff Award trophy by TQC Foundation Chairman George Avant, Jr., keynoter and college hall of famer Chad Hennings, and college and pro football hall of famer Fred Biletnikoff before 550 patrons at the Biletnikoff Award Banquet at the University Center Club at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee on Saturday, March 6, 2021," the foundation said in its release.

