AllGators
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Basketball

Florida Gators TE Kyle Pitts Named to Biletnikoff Award Watch List

Demetrius Harvey

A tight end has never won the Fred Biletnikoff Award, given to college football's most outstanding receiver, however Gators tight end Kyle Pitts has a chance to make history after being added to the watch list.

No Florida receiver has ever won the award.

In its release, the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation states that "any player, regardless of position (wide receiver, tight end, slot back, and running back) who catches a pass is eligible for the award." That will include Pitts who became the Gators' most-reliable pass-catcher last season, something that is worth mentioning considering the talented crop of receivers the program had in 2019.

RELATED: Florida Gators QB Kyle Trask Named to Davey O'Brien Award Watch List

Pitts will compete against several marquee SEC-receivers such as Jhamon Ausbon (Texas A&M), Ja’Marr Chase (LSU), Terrace Marshall Jr. (LSU), Elijah Moore (Ole Miss), George Pickens (Georgia), DeVonta Smith (Alabama), Jaylen Waddle (Alabama) and Seth Williams (Auburn), along with 46 other FBS receivers.

"Pitts, who established himself as Florida’s top tight end in 2019, finished the season with 54 receptions for 649 yards and five touchdowns. His 649 receiving yards were the second-most by a UF tight end since 1996 and his five touchdowns tied for second in that time span. Meanwhile, his 54 catches tied Antonio Callaway (2016) for the fourth-most by any Gator since the start of 2007," Florida said in its release today.

Pitts was one of the best tight ends in the country last season, leading all tight ends in the SEC in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns. He finished the season ranked third among FBS right ends in receptions, seventh in receiving yards.

The Gators tight end will more-than-likely end up on the John Mackey watch list - an award given to the nation's best tight end -, and have much more of a fighting chance to win such award, however, to be mentioned among some of the best as a receiver, in general, is a credit to his craft, absolutely.

"The 2020 Biletnikoff Award winner will be presented the Biletnikoff Award trophy by TQC Foundation Chairman George Avant, Jr., keynoter and college hall of famer Chad Hennings, and college and pro football hall of famer Fred Biletnikoff before 550 patrons at the Biletnikoff Award Banquet at the University Center Club at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee on Saturday, March 6, 2021," the foundation said in its release.

"The banquet was hailed by 2014 keynote speaker Dick Vermeil, as well as by 2013 keynoter Larry Csonka, as “the best banquet in college sports.”

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Florida Gators DL Coach David Turner Adds Two Mega NFL Contracts to Resumé

Florida Gators defensive line coach David Turner already holds the respect of fans for his work at UF, but his accolades extend into the pros as two of his college products have signed mega contract extensions.

Zach Goodall

Stricklin: Plenty of Reasons for Gators to Play FSU 'If at All Possible'

Florida Gators athletic director Scott Sticklin spoke candidly on the state of Florida Gators athletics on Tuesday.

Demetrius Harvey

142 SI All-American Inaugural Candidates From the State of Florida

Find every prospect in the SIAA Top 1000 from the state of Florida below.

Zach Goodall

Stricklin: No Conversations About Moving Florida-Georgia From Jacksonville

As it stands today, the annual Florida-Georgia game, if played, will be played in Jacksonville in 2020.

Demetrius Harvey

by

skendallUF

Report: Florida Gators WR Dionte Marks Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

The rising redshirt freshmen will look to play elsewhere.

Zach Goodall

by

sckendallUF

Florida Gators Assistant Jamar Chaney to Join Mississippi State Staff

Jamar Chaney will serve as an analyst for his alma mater.

Zach Goodall

Florida Gators Update COVID-19 Numbers, AD Scott Stricklin Tested Positive

Florida Gators athletic director Scott Stricklin updated the universities COVID-19 numbers among student-athletes and opened up on his recent positive test.

Zach Goodall

by

Zach Goodall

Unveiling the Sports Illustrated All-American Inaugural Candidates

List broken down by state, and by every Power 5 school's commits and top targets.

Staff

SI All-American Watch List: 18 Florida Gators Football Commits and 25 Key UF Targets Named

Top 10 position rankings start this week; preseason SI99 out in August.

Demetrius Harvey

Florida Gators QB Kyle Trask Named to Davey O’Brien Award Watch List

The redshirt senior QB started 10 games last season, leading the team to an 8-2 record and a victory over Virginia in the Orange Bowl.

Demetrius Harvey