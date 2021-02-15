Gators Land Commitment From 2021 Kicker Adam Mihalek

The Florida Gators wrapped up its 2021 recruiting class, but have added a kicker to the class in a last-minute announcement.

The Florida Gators might have wrapped up the large majority of its 2021 recruiting class, but it appears they still aren't completely done, adding kicker Adam Mihalek Wiregrass Ranch High School (Wesley Chapel, Fla) to its class after the placekicker announced his intentions to commit earlier today.

"I would like to start this announcement off by thanking God for all that he has done in my life and all that he has allowed me to accomplish through his good grace," Mahalek said on Twitter today.

"I would like to thank my parents as well for all of their support and for showing me how to become a better man and better football player. I would also like to thank all of the coaches that have helped me develop into the kicker that I am today, especially coach Kornblue, Coach Yaffe and the entire Wiregrass Ranch HS coaching staff.

"With all of that being said, I would like to announce that I will be furthering my academic and athletic career at the University of Florida. Thank you Coach Mullen, Coach Graham, and coach Skalaski for this tremendous opportunity! Go Gators!"

Following the departure of Florida kicker Evan McPherson to the 2021 NFL Draft, the Gators needed to field a replacement for his duties. Last year, the Gators used backup kicker Chris Howard to replace McPherson when the starting kicker was out due for a couple of weeks.

Last year's preferred walk-on, Zack Sessa has reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal. Now, Mihalek, a preferred walk-on with Florida, will be in competition with Howard as well as transfer kicker, Mississippi State's Jace Christmann.

Ranked as the No. 4 PK in the class according to Kornbluekicking.com, Mihalek is one of the best the Gators could have acquired during this year's cycle. Mihalek is rated as the No. 2 kicker in Florida in the class, according to the same website.

For more highlights of the newest Florida specialist, make sure to follow him on Twitter @MihalekAdam.