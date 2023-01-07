Former Gators LB Diwun Black Transfers to Temple

Photo: Diwun Black; Credit: Alex Shepherd

Former Florida Gators linebacker Diwun Black announced his intentions to suit up for the Temple Owls for the remainder of his collegiate career on Saturday.

Black’s move north helps bolster a Stan Drayton Temple squad that is just removed from a 3-9 season. The Owls have been noticeably active in the transfer portal as he tries to retool the roster for a more successful 2023.

In two seasons with Florida, Black compiled just seven tackles, serving mostly as a special teamer.

His most significant contribution came in 2022 against the Tennessee Volunteers, as he showcased the impressive athleticism and length he possessed as a second-level defender to reel in a late game onside kick attempt. That gave UF an opportunity to complete an improbably comeback on the Vols, although they still fell short in the end.

After a long road to the Gators that included a detour from his original high school commitment to the JUCO scene, Black found his way to Gainesville in what many expected to be the ultimate story of resilience.

However, he failed to climb the depth chart at Florida. Black was dismissed from the program just before the end of the season and announced his intention to enter the transfer portal soon thereafter.

Now, he’ll join former Gators defensive back Kamar Wilcoxson and former UF assistant Jules Montinar in Philadelphia for what he hopes will be a fresh start.

He is the 15th Gators transfer to find a new home this offseason. He joins running back Lorenzo Lingard (Akron), wide receiver Trent Whittemore (UCF), tight ends Nick Elksnis (South Carolina) and Griffin McDowell (UT-Chattanooga), offensive linemen Michael Tarquin (USC) and Joshua Braun (Arkansas), defensive lineman Jalen Lee (LSU), outside linebackers Lloyd Summerall III (USF) and Chief Borders (Nebraska), defensive backs Corey Collier Jr. (Nebraska), Avery Helm (TCU), Donovan McMillon (Pittsburgh) and Kamar Wilcoxson (Temple), and long snapper Marco Ortiz (Nebraska).

