Report: Gators lineman T.J. Moore Enters Transfer Portal

While spring camp has come and gone for Florida Gators football, according to multiple reports, the Gators will be losing one of its veteran offensive linemen in redshirt senior T.J. Moore, who will enter the NCAA transfer portal.

Moore participated in last season, playing in just four games after appearing in all 13 games the previous season as a reserve lineman. He began his career with the program in 2017, not appearing in a single game and redshirting the year. He was originally recruited out of Mallard Creek (Charlotte, NC) as a guard.

While Florida will be losing a former four-star offensive lineman this year, they have plenty of depth at the position in young players such as Joshua Braun, Ethan White, Gerald Mincey, Riley Simonds, Richard Leonard, and more. The team is also expecting veterans Steward Reese, Jean Delance and Richard Gouriage to be impact players and starters on the offensive line.

Florida will need to recruit plenty of players at the position for next season as they are expected to lose a few due to eligibility, including Reese and Delance. While Moore entering the transfer portal does impact the depth a tad, it does not impact the overall outlook of the team as he was not slated to play a major role this season to begin with.

Moore will now follow the NCAA guidelines for transferring and figure out his future as a collegiate athlete in short time. For now, Florida will move forward with the offensive linemen it has on the team.