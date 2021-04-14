2021 NFL Draft: Florida Gators CB Marco Wilson Athletic Profile

Entering the 2021 NFL Draft, Marco Wilson's athleticism will certainly be a hot topic in terms of his draft placement.

For the Florida Gators, there are at least two former players that will be selected high in the 2021 NFL Draft, tight end Kyle Pitts and receiver Kadarius Toney.

Cornerback Marco Wilson, however, will become a hot topic of discussion in multiple draft rooms thanks to his impressive athleticism that he showcased during the Gators' pro day last month.

During his time at Florida, Wilson would go on to play in 36 games, accounting for 103 tackles and three interceptions. Though he was perceived to have had an up-and-down career while with the Gators, his highs did showcase how impressive he could be at times.

During his pro day, Wilson, 5-foot-11, 191 pounds, turned heads by way of a 4.35 40-yard-dash, a 43.5-inch vertical jump, a 136-inch broad jump and a 6.8-second 3-cone drill. According to MockDraftable.com, those metrics place Wilson in the 92nd, 98th, 98th and 80th percentile for each drill, respectively.

Wilson's athletic profile was also touted by relativeathleticscores.com, authored by Kent Lee Platte (MathBomb) who has Wilson as the No. 2-cornerback in RAS this draft cycle. The only player ahead of him currently is South Carolina's Jaycee Horn. With the draft just a couple of weeks away, that won't change.

Wilson's athletic profile is not necessarily comparable. He is a near-unicorn in terms of the metrics he put up at the cornerback position. However, one of the more intriguing comparisons that MockDraftable has for Wilson is former Atlanta Falcons cornerback Robert Alford who clocked in at 4.39 seconds in the 40-yard-dash, while jumping an impressive 40 inches in the vertical jump.

Alford has a similar physical frame as Wilson, too. He is listed at 5-foot-10, 188 pounds entering the NFL. MockDraftable rates Alford as a 67.9% match to Wilson, the second-best match on the list. Alford is also one of the more successful cornerbacks on the list too.

Other players who compared favorably to Wilson are Fabian Washington (Nebraska, 2005, Oakland Raiders (2005-07) and Baltimore Ravens (2008-10)), along with Darius Butler (Connecticut, 2009, New England Patriots (2009-10), Carolina Panthers (2011) and Indianapolis Colts (2012-17)).

While Wilson isn't currently slotted among the top cornerbacks this year, based on his athleticism alone he should be one of the prospects to watch closely on day 2 of the NFL Draft later this month.