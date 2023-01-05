Michigan LB Transfer Deuce Spurlock Schedules Visit to Florida

The Gators' transfer portal activity is ramping up in the new year as they've set their sights on a reserve from a College Football Playoff team in 2022.

Following an early exit from the CFP at the hands of TCU, Michigan has seen a handful of players enter their names into the transfer portal. Of those to depart from the program, the Florida Gators took an interest in linebacker Deuce Spurlock, who announced his intention to find a new collegiate home on Monday.

On Thursday, the Madison, Ala., native shared that he's scheduled an official visit to the University of Florida from Jan. 6-8, joining an assortment of other Florida transfer targets heading to The Swamp over the weekend.

Standing at 6-foot-1, 231 pounds, the former Wolverine put on nearly 20 pounds in one year with Jim Harbaugh's program to fit the mold of linebacker at the Big 10 level. The quick progression allowed Spurlock to see time sparingly as a freshman, compiling three total tackles in two appearances.

However, the limited usage allows him to head to his next stop as a redshirt freshman with four years of eligibility remaining.

The Florida staff hopes his destination is Gainesville.

During his initial recruitment process, Spurlock — a three-star prospect from Alabama — was offered by Billy Napier and Co. at Louisiana-Lafayette. Now, as a prized linebacker prospect on the transfer market, Napier is once against targeting the talented second-level defender.

His visit to campus will give the Gators the opportunity to pin down a talented player at a position of utmost need, given the relative lack of depth at the spot following the departure of starters Ventrell Miller, Amari Burney and reserve Diwun Black this offseason.

If Spurlock is to join the fold in Gainesville, he would align alongside Ohio State transfer Teradja Mitchell and high school signee Jaden Robinson as new additions to Jay Bateman's room to pair with returners Derek Wingo, Shemar James and Jeremiah "Scooby" Williams.

