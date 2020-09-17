Multiple Gators Make 2020 Preseason Coaches All-SEC Football Team

The Florida Gators will have plenty to play for this season, and some of their players making it happen have now been recognized as today the SEC announces its 2020 Preseason Coaches All-SEC Football Team.

Multiple Gators landed on the list, including a couple of first-teamers. Eight total Gators football players have found themselves on the list, tied the third-most in the conference behind Alabama (11) and Georgia (10).

"This marks the 18th consecutive year of the SEC Coaches Preseason All-SEC Team. Ten schools had at least one First-Team All-SEC representative, including a conference-best eight from Alabama," the SEC said in its release.

"Coaches were not permitted to vote for their own players."

The two Florida players that made the First Team Preseason All-SEC team were tight end Kyle Pitts and quarterback Kyle Trask. Pitts, a junior, is expected to be the nation's top tight end coming into the 2020 season and is expected to be one of the first tight ends selected in the 2020 NFL Draft if he should declare.

Last season Pitts hauled in 54 receptions for 649 yards and five touchdowns and was named to the AP/Coaches’ All-SEC First Team.

Trask, a redshirt senior, enters his final season at Florida as the team's starting quarterback after taking over last season for an injured Feleipe Franks, who would eventually transfer to Arkansas. Trask is expected to continue his progression as the team's starter after throwing for 2,941 yards with 25 touchdowns across 12 games.

He was named to the SEC All-Conference Third Team for his performances.

"Trask is the first Gators quarterback since Tim Tebow in 2009 to be named to the first team in the Preseason Coaches All-SEC Football Team and this is the first time a Dan Mullen-coached signal caller earns the honor since Dak Prescott in 2015," UF stated in a release today.

Florida had three second-team players, including defensive back Kaiir Elam, linebacker Ventrell Miller and defensive back Marco Wilson earned second team recognition.

A true sophomore cornerback, Elam was named to the coaches Freshman All-SEC Team and the SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll.

To round out the Gators' recognition, defensive lineman Zachary Carter, kicker Evan McPherson and wide receiver Kadarius Toney were recognized on the third team.

The Gators and the rest of the SEC kickoff their season on Sept. 26 with Florida taking on Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels.