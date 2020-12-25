Five Florida Gators Named to AP All-SEC Teams

The No. 7 Florida Gators accounted for five players on the Associated Press' All-SEC team.

As the No. 7 Florida Gators look to take on the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners in their upcoming Cotton Bowl matchup on Dec. 30, the team as a whole continues to receive accolades, this time five Florida football players were named to the AP All-SEC team, including two first-teamers in receiver Kadarius Toney (all-purpose) and tight end Kyle Pitts.

Florida, 8-3, accomplished plenty this season offensively. Three players, including Toney (receiver, second team), Pitts (first team) and quarterback Kyle Trask (second-team) were named to the AP's All-SEC team.

Defensively, the Gators accounted for two players on the second team, including cornerback Kaiir Elam and defensive end Brenton Cox.

Pitts, a true junior, declared for the 2021 NFL Draft last week and will not be participating in the Cotton Bowl among his teammates after posting earth-shattering numbers in just seven-and-a-half games this season. He was a unanimous first-team player as a tight end, according to the Associated Press.

On the year, Pitts accounted for 43 receptions for 770 and 12 touchdowns, and will likely be named the John Mackay Award winner, given to the nation's top tight end in the country. Pitts was also named a finalist for the annual Biletnikoff Award, given to the nation's top receiver.

Toney, a senior receiver, was named to first-team All-SEC as an all-purpose by the associated press, along with being named to the second team as a receiver.

On the year, Toney accounted for 70 receptions for 984 yards and 10 touchdowns, while accumulating 1,145 total yards from scrimmage, seven kick returns for 155 yards and 11 punt returns for 139 yards and one touchdown.

Trask, a redshirt senior, was named to the AP's second team and was easily the most prolific quarterback in the country this year, being named a finalist for the annual Davey O'Brien Award, given to the nation's top passer. On the year, Trask has thrown the most touchdowns in the nation with 43, while completing 285 out of 409 of his passes for 4,125 yards and just five interceptions.

Traks is currently a finalist for the Heisman Trophy, named in the top 4 on Thursday.

Cox, a redshirt sophomore, transferred to Florida last season before becoming eligible during the 2020 season. He started and played in all 11 of the Gators' games this season at BUCK, the team's weakside pass rusher. He accounted for 42 total tackles (21 solos), 10 tackles-for-loss and 3.5 sacks.

Elam, a sophomore, entered the season as one of the nation's top-rising cornerbacks, and he showed it this season becoming the SEC's leading pass defender with 11 passes defended. He also accounted for 39 tackles and two interceptions on the year.