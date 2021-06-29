5 Gators Named to SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll

The Florida Gators football program will have five of its players recognized for academic excellence.

For the Florida Gators football program academic excellence is just as important as what it accomplishes on the gridiron. Last year, the program was the only public university to be a top 10 school in both academics and football.

Now, the program's athletes are being honored after a year of success off the field. Announced today, five University of Florida football players were named to the 2020-21 Southeastern Conference First-Year Academic Honor Roll.

The five players honored included Xzavier Henderson (Social & Behavioral Sciences), Mordecai McDaniel (Social & Behavioral Sciences), Jonathan Odom (Social & Behavioral Sciences), Stewart Reese (Tourism, Events and Recreation Management) and Justin Shorter (Education Sciences).

The criteria to get on the honor roll includes the student having a GPA of 3.00 for either the preceding academic year or have a cumulative GPA of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution, must be on scholarship, a letter winner, or have participated on a varsity team for two years if non-scholarship, have completed 24 semester hours of non-remedial credit at the nominating institution and have been a member of the varsity team for the sport's entire NCAA Championship segment.

For Florida, all five of these players are expected to make an impact both on and off the field this year. Henderson is expected to be an important piece to the team's receiving corps this year, while Reese, Shorter and Odom are also expected to play important roles at their respective positions.

For McDaniel, he will be in direct competition at safety this season as a true sophomore.

The Gators are set to kick off its season on Sept. 4 against Florida Atlantic University in Gainesville.

