'Big Noon Kickoff' Names Gators as Top 2020 Team for Breakout Season

Demetrius Harvey

With the fall football season still waiting to be worked out within the SEC, the Florida Gators are still on track to be one of the nation's best teams as they continue to improve into year three of the Dan Mullen era.

While no one wins in the preseason, it is always interesting to see which teams are propped up, expected to have a big year. This time, Fox College Football's "Big Noon Kickoff" named the Gators their top team of choice for a breakout season this fall.

As for the remaining teams on the list, the Big Noon Kickoff crew selected the North Carolina Tar Heels, USC Trojans, Miami Hurricanes and the Penn State Nittany Lions, listed in order. All of these teams represent programs that have struggled in the past few seasons to get over the hump.

For the Gators, the program is coming off of an 11-win season, including a New Years Six Bowl game victory over Virginia. Heading into year three under head coach Dan Mullen, Florida will be looking for its first trip to the College Football Playoff.

As a redshirt junior last season, Gators quarterback Kyle Trask completed 237 out of 354 of his passes for 25 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Florida will be relying on his continued development as an efficient passer in order to ascend the offense, especially considering how young the Gators will be entering the season.

For Florida, four of the team's veteran wide receivers left via the 2020 NFL Draft, with three getting selected (Van Jefferson, Freddie Swain and Tyrie Cleveland) and one (Josh Hammond) signed as an undrafted free agent. The team will now enter 2020 with several players who have not played significant snaps at the receiver position, including Trevon Grimes, Jacob Copeland, Rick Wells, Trent Whittemore and several others.

They will, however, be returning tight end Kyle Pitts who is set and ready for a terrific season on offense. 

Former Gators head coach Urban Meyer, a regular host on the 'Big Noon Kickoff', spoke highly of the Gators, and anticipates them being the nation's No. 1 breakout team.

“I know Dan Mullen,” Meyer said, via FOX Sports. “He’s a very good offensive coach, but you know what he is? He’s a culture guy, too. He’s a leadership guy. He believes in the big picture.

“He’s (Mullen) got an excellent system that’s been with him wherever he’s gone, and he’s been there (Florida) a few years. And then, he has a very good quarterback coming back (Trask). I wouldn’t say ‘great’ quarterback yet, because he’s not. But this year, it’s his time to become a great quarterback.”

Meyer listed a strong culture and leadership, returning system on offense and a returning quarterback as the three criteria for a breakout team this year. The Gators check all the boxes in those categories. 

The Gators will have a lot of work to do in order to live up to expectations. Without any spring practices, although they'll be on a level playing field with the rest of the nation, there is very likely to be rust if the season is to be played as normal.  

