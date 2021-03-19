Wright Makes a Fun Comparison for Florida Gators 2021 Offense

The Florida Gators offense could resemble something like that of a certain NFL team with a dual-threat quarterback, perhaps the most electrifying in the NFL today.

The Florida Ravens?

The Florida Gators offense entering 2021 will be intriguing, to say the least. No longer will the team have signal-caller Kyle Trask, nor will it have some of the weapons that made last year's offense so great to begin with.

Instead, something new and perhaps more exciting will take place, a dramatic shift, starting with dual-threat quarterback Emory Jones.

Running the football has never been more fun in Gainesville, and running back Nay'Quan Wright appears eager to see it implemented, "pick your poison."

This season, Florida will look to deploy its offensive backfield in a variety of ways. There's no doubt that Jones will be able to throw the football from a variety of angles, but the most exciting part of his game will come down to his legs.

“I kinda like it, really, because if we have the ball or if the running back has the ball or the quarterback has the ball, each one is liable to go the distance. You basically have to just pick your poison," Wright said this week.

"If you’re going to contain the quarterback, then the running back’s going to take it. If you’re going to contain the running back, then the quarterback’s going to go the distance. It puts a lot of stress on the defense. It should be an interesting one, though.”

The element of surprise is certainly going to be on Florida's side this season. Having multiple players in the offensive backfield that will be able to take the ball the distance is exciting, to say the least. This year's backfield will feature a new quarterback in Jones, but also a new running back in former five-star transfer running back Demarkcus Bowman.

With Jones as a threat and the ability to pass the football, the Florida offense has plenty to get excited about. But, can they resemble one of the best rushing offenses in football, just one year after looking like one of the best passing offenses in football? Wright appears to think so, making a lofty comparison that will raise an eyebrow or two.

“Yeah, pretty much like how the Ravens [are]. That’s really how the offense is going to look, basically how the Ravens looked when Lamar first came in," Wright explained.

"They say he can’t pass, but he can pass. People say Emory can’t pass, and he’s going to show them he can pass. The read-option is going to be there. Like I say, you’ve got to pick your poison. Which one are you going to give us? Both of us is dangerous, the quarterback or the running back.”

Words like that should excite not only the Florida fan base but also Gators head coach Dan Mullen, who believes that the transition to Jones will allow Florida to do more things with its offense without changing the foundation for what made them so explosive to begin with.

At least that's the hope.