Past and Present Gators Football Players Share Most-Memorable Sports Photos

There have been plenty of memories made throughout the years for the Florida Gators football players, and now they share those memories via social media.

Earlier this week ESPN sent out a social media calling, asking everyone to post their most-memorable sports photo, the photo people will remember forever. While many fans posted photos of their favorite teams or players accomplishing something great, some athletes took the opportunity to post their very own great accomplishments.

That much is true for some former Florida Gators football players, who one after another, began to post their most-memorable photos from their time in college, or the case of one player, time thus far in the NFL.

The trail seemingly started with former Gators wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland, and his fellow receivers and former defensive teammate, Jonathan Greenard, now with the Houston Texans, appeared to follow suit.

Cleveland's memory shouldn't come as much of a surprise. He would spend 2016-19 with the Florida Gators. He is now a member of the Denver Broncos.

Known now as the "heave to Cleve," in which former Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks threw a pass that traveled nearly 70 yards in the air to Cleveland to defeat the Tennessee Volunteers in 2017. While the season overall wasn't memorable (4-7 finish), the Cleveland touchdown will forever be enshrined in Florida history.

Former Florida receiver Trevon Grimes, who has declared for the 2021 NFL Draft, also posted a memory, one that is from his games last season against the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide. Both of the photos show off Grimes' jump skills, likely due to his size at 6-foot-5.

Last season was a year for first for plenty of players at Florida, including current Florida receiver Jacob Copeland who looks to make more of a name for himself in a bigger role for his final season at the university. He posted a memory of his first 100-yard game at the Swamp which would come last year against LSU.

While he wasn't part of the receiver room, Greenard was perhaps the team's most valuable defender in 2019 as apart of the team's run at a New Year's Six Bowl game. Greenard, however, didn't post a memory of his time at Florida, a program he spent just one year at due to being a graduate transfer.

He posted something many at Florida will strive to be able to do. His time in the NFL as a rookie and member of the Texans. Greenard's photo shows him sacking New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton.

The next receiver to post his favorite sports memory was Josh Hammond, who played for Florida from 2016-19, and is now with the Jacksonville Jaguars in the NFL. His image would showcase his game against the Miami Hurricanes in 2019. During that game, Hammond recorded four catches for 93 yards, one of his best games at Florida.

Former Florida running back La'Mical Perine would also join in on the fun, posting an image from what is now thought to be the loudest Ben Hill Griffin Stadium has ever gotten against the Auburn Tigers in 2019. Perine would go on an 88-yard touchdown run, sealing the victory for Florida.

Perine is now with the New York Jets in the NFL after being selected in the fourth round in 2020.

While it is unclear during what game this photo was taken, former Florida tight end Kyle Pitts posted a photo from what looks to be last season, no doubt just after he recorded a touchdown in the red zone, as he was wont to do. Pitts is now off to the NFL, likely a top-10 selection in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Finally, former Florida receiver Kadarius Toney would share one of his favorite sports memories, also from last season. Toney is one of the most electric players in Florida history and had a breakout year in 2020, accounting for 70 receptions for 984 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Now, Florida is set and ready for 2021, hoping to make more memories.