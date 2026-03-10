ESPN and Pat McAfee Were Big NFL Free Agency Winners

1. ESPN turned over its free agency coverage to Pat McAfee and his crew on Monday and it paid off big time.

McAfee, joined by Adam Schefter, Peter Schrager and Dan Orlovsky, were on the air from noon, when free agency opened up, until 3 p.m. ET covering the frenzy of signings. The show was a big success simply because McAfee never forgets that sports are supposed to be fun.

Given that Schefter basically breaks every signing, the show was smart to give the reporter a “SCHEFTY TWEET” graphic and Stone Cold Steve Austin glass break sound whenever there was a new signing. This perfectly added to the excitement of the day.

BREAKING NEWS: "Super Bowl MVP RB Kenneth Walker is signing with the Kansas City Chiefs"@AdamSchefter #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/DTj6FNlssp — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 9, 2026

This led to Schrager joking that he wanted a graphic when he broke a signing during the show which led to some good television.

BREAKING NEWS: "Punter Jordan Stout is signing with the New York Giants" ~ @PSchrags #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/LocB979M2p — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 9, 2026

You also don’t get many shows on sports television where the host screams out the F word at the top of his lungs when there’s a transaction but that’s what happened when McAfee, a former Colts player and current Colts fan, found out Indianapolis had traded standout wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr.

OH NOOOO



BREAKING NEWS: The Indianapolis Colts are trading Michael Pittman to the Pittsburgh Steelers#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/NrlNRbXDjK — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 9, 2026

And if the show was about to get too heavy with analysis, it wasn’t going to last. At one point, while Orlovsky was in full analyst mode breaking down what the Bears had done in free agency, he still got his chops busted by the rest of the crew.

The show worked perfectly because it hit on the right mix of news, analysis and fun. Fans got everything they needed from an information standpoint while also being entertained.

2. I have no idea if this is all in good fun or if it’s a legit controversy, but if it is real, then it’s one of the dumbest controversies I’ve ever seen.

Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh refused to shake hands with Mariners teammate Randy Arozarena during a World Baseball Classic game on Monday. Was this a joke or was this some “we’re not friends, we’re enemies” nonsense? If it’s the latter, than Raleigh needs to chill because this ain’t that deep.

The video of Raleigh snubbing Arozarena is even more ridiculous than it sounds.

Cal Raleigh refuses to shake hands with his Mariners teammate Randy Arozarena pic.twitter.com/YpTxhHmH9P — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) March 10, 2026

After the game, Arozarena “ripped” Raleigh after the game, but again, who knows if this is all a big joke or a true feud. I have to believe it’s a joke because this would be too dumb if it was real.

I used AI to translate, so I don't know how accurate this is... But this is what Randy Arozarena had to say about Cal Raleigh not shaking his hand:



Arozarena: "To Cal Raleigh... how should I say it? I want to say it to him in four languages...



First, I’ll say it in Spanish.… https://t.co/iu0TW30JMT — Seattle Mariners ON Tap (@MarinersONTap) March 10, 2026

3. Sports Media Watch reports that Matt Vasgersian will call MLB’s opening night game between the Yankees and Giants on Netflix.

New on @paulsen_smw: Matt Vasgersian is expected to call the @MLB Opening Night game on @netflix later this month, barring any last-minute change of plans, Sports Media Watch has learned.https://t.co/CXjqaqnG0l — Derek Futterman (@derekfutterman) March 10, 2026

4. Tom Brady may be the greatest quarterback of all time, but he’s learning that this writing/blogging thing isn’t as easy as it seems.

The Fox broadcaster sent out his newsletter Tuesday morning and wrote about baseball broadcaster Tim McCarver passing away last week. The only problem is that McCarver passed away three years ago. Brady then sent out a correction and did what all writers do: blame the proof reading!

As someone who has made plenty of mistakes in writing a daily column over the years, although not one as bad as this, I could actually relate to Tom Brady.

Tom Brady

Tom Brady

5. Memo to social media teams in all sports: When there aren’t any accomplishments to celebrate, just leave the graphic blank instead of adding things that really aren’t accomplishments.

Thank you for everything, Tua. pic.twitter.com/as4ZyV3nxN — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) March 9, 2026

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Old-school 1980s NBA was the greatest.

