Syracuse Lands Florida Gators QB Transfer

Photo: Carlos Del Rio-Wilson; Credit: Alex Shepherd

Former Florida Gators quarterback Carlos Del-Rio Wilson has found a new home, committing to the Syracuse Orange on Tuesday night.

As a former four-star recruit in the 2021 recruiting class, Del-Rio Wilson was expected to be a serviceable backup in the early years of his Florida career as former head coach Dan Mullen attempted to groom him for eventual playing time.

However, enduring a slow start to his time at UF coupled with the arrival of a new staff, Del Rio-Wilson quickly became an afterthought in the quarterback room.

Billy Napier and Co. looked to go in a different direction at backup quarterback by acquiring Jack Miller III from Ohio State this offseason. Del-Rio Wilson was buried on the depth chart as a result.

His situation had the potential to get worse due to 2022 quarterback Max Brown being scheduled to arrive in the coming weeks. Miller, Brown and Jalen Kitna now sit as the three scholarship quarterbacks backing up the Gators' rising star passer Anthony Richardson.

As a result, the former Peach State prospect entered the transfer portal soon after the Gators spring game. He has been sifting through his options since entering the portal.

The 6-foot-2, 225-pound signal-caller struggled to find his footing in Gainesville, but will now get a fresh opportunity in New York.

The Orange will gain a former Elite 11 finalist with four years of remaining eligibility and no tread on the tires to lead Dino Barbers’ squad into the future.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.