Christian Robinson Talks Recruiting, Amari Burney, Derek Wingo's Growth

As one of the youngest coaches on the Gators' staff, linebackers coach Christian Robinson, 29, has already made a lasting impact on Florida's linebacker group and especially on the recruiting trail.

Earlier this week, Robinson took to the "Stadium and Gale" podcast, hosted by Corry "Silk" Knowles, Dan Thompson and former Gators legendary safety Ahmad Black to discuss everything from how he became a coach, to recruiting, to what's next for the Gators as far as their training is concerned during the coronavirus pandemic.

Robinson began his career as a coach after a short stint in the NFL, originally graduating from the University of Georgia, only to return years later at age 27 as a graduate assistant and ultimately would land the same job under Gators head coach Dan Mullen at Mississippi State a few years later.

"I was really up in the air," Robinson told 'Stadium and Gale' when asked about how he eventually would become the Gators' linebackers coach. "I packed up everything in Starkville (Miss.), moved it to a storage unit in Gainesville (Fla.) and still hadn't been told it (joining Mullen in Florida) was going to happen. So I just said, 'Hey, I'm just gonna have everything ready. So if a whirlwind of new experience happens, I'm ready to go'."

It wasn't until a bit later when Robinson was waiting with his girlfriend in Tampa Bay (Fla.) when he received the phone call from Mullen that he wanted Robinson to be his new linebackers coach at Florida and the rest is history.

Since then, he's become a fan-favorite for his recruiting prowess and his developmental skills with the Gators' young linebacker corp, which includes players such as Ventrell Miller, James Houston IV, Amari Burney, Mohamoud Diabate, Ty'Ron Hopper, incoming freshman linebacker Derek Wingo, and many more.

Robinson has made such a close connection to those players partly due to his age and how he can relate to young athletes, perhaps even easier than a veteran coach could or would want to.

"I'd say it's a very big part," Robinson said of being able to relate closely with his young linebackers and on the recruiting trail, "because at the end of the day, I know when I was going through it all I wanted to know is that one, that I was going to be taken care of in terms of a relationship with that coach.

"Like at the end of the day that person cares about me, that my dreams and goals become their dreams and goals, and it's easy in an industry that is - there's a lot of things that change year-to-year for someone to come into your house and say, 'Hey, I'm going to be there for you regardless of circumstance', and I think that being a coach's kid who saw my dad every day, I knew he was coaching me but he loved me he cared about me and I try to convey that to my players"

Because Robinson wasn't able to recruit players like Miller who were here prior to the coaching changes, he's had to "recruit" them in a way to get them to buy-in, which has been working thus far.

On Miller, Robinson shared a story about how the young linebacker wanted to play, but couldn't early on in his career, the development side of football comes in with Gators strength and conditioning coach Nick Savage, players have to sometimes learn the hard way in order to make their way to the gridiron.

Photo Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Miller has developed greatly since then, Robinson said and indicated at the time he told the young linebacker that one day someone will join the Orange and Blue wanting to wear his number (51), all it takes is time.

"You're a linebacker Florida think about all the linebackers in the state of Florida that wish they could come out where the Orange and Blue," Robinson recalled telling Miller.

In recruiting, Robinson wants to bring in players that not only want to play football but as he says wants to "practice", meaning they enjoy the game but will also be proactive in the lessons that it'll take to get to where they ultimately want to go in their development.

This much can already be said about Wingo, a freshman linebacker from St. Thomas Aquinas, Ft. Lauderdale (Fla). Wingo has already begun taking massive steps toward his development, even with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic affecting so much of hands-on learning.

"He's a motivated guy," Robinson said of Wingo. "The type of guy that we're looking to bring into this university. The dude was making note cards at home. He's like, calling me in the middle of the evening, and I love it. I'm having to work. You know, I'm like, good, you know, this is what we want. But guys like him. You know, I think you see that he's come so far. He's learned stuff that normally he'd be learning the first week in camp just because of what we're allowed to do."

Due to how often the players and coaches have been able to meet on Zoom during their team and position group meetings, Robinson and other coaches have been able to change the way they teach, and as a result, become more interactive with the players.

Up until two weeks ago all training with coach Savage was voluntary, however, now the players are back, Robinson says, going about it in the right and safe way.

One of the team's most talked-about rising stars at linebacker this year is Burney, a sophomore linebacker who has played six different positions and three different personnel groups, says Robinson, a staggering number for such a young player, but he's certainly up for the challenge.

"He the kid is just a super-intelligent young man," Robinson said of Burney. "He does everything right. You never have to worry about him.

"Amari, I mean, just his knowledge. he's not afraid to hop around rooms when we need him and I think that that's gonna be something when he goes to the next level. Not many guys have played six different positions that can complain the box can play out in space, and his willingness and just a great teammate."



Burney looks to take repetitions this year at the team's STAR position which is a linebacker/nickel-back hybrid in Grantham's defense.

As he continues through his path as a young assistant coach expect Robinson to gain even more popularity, not only amongst recruits who have bought into what Robinson has been selling but in the coaching ranks around the nation as they see how good of a developer of talent he's become.

To listen to the full 'Stadium and Gale' podcast featuring Gators linebacker coach Christian Robinson, click here.