Could Gators Linebacker Amari Burney Take the Next Step This Season?

The Gators have plenty of issues to resolve in their secondary heading into the 2020 season.

After switching to Star nickel cornerback from the boundary, rising-junior defensive back Trey Dean III struggled, only to be replaced by rising-redshirt junior Marco Wilson after the team's matchup against the University of Georgia in November. Now, there is a chance for more shuffling to take place.

While those issues will seemingly be delayed thanks to SEC-wide cancellations, and Florida's own precautions due to the Coronavirus, the issue is bound to take care of itself at some point during the offseason.

Rising junior linebacker/defensive back Amari Burney has an opportunity to make an immediate impact in the Gators secondary in 2020, thanks in part to the growing depth at the linebacker position, allowing Burney to focus on an expanded role.

In 2019, Burney saw 133 repetitions at nickel, and 144 repetitions at various positions in the box at linebacker - particularly Money weak-side linebacker, according to Pro Football Focus. His season was a bit limited to injury, as he played in only eight games. Burney tallied 37 tackles (20 solos) and an interception as a sophomore last season, however his quick-twitch ability and hard-hitting tackling while running downfield allows for an interesting placement for his position in 2020.

For the Gators, there are only few positions locked up on defense, and likely one one locked up in the secondary at all next season. With question marks along the boundary, inside, and at safety, they'll need to get a bit creative in spring - when it occurs -, and in the fall just prior to opening day.

Currently, Gators Freshman All-SEC cornerback Kaiir Elam has seemingly secured his role as the team's number one cornerback, Dean or rising-sophomore defensive back Chester Kimbrough look to play more along the boundary after stepping up at the end of last season, however - as head coach Dan Mullen has repeated -, there will be heavy competition at every position during the offseason and it is possible Dean winds up at safety.

Burney is an ideal candidate to split repetitions at Star next season with Wilson in sub packages - while still manning his Money linebacker position on base downs -, allowing Dean to continue his work at safety and along the boundary at cornerback. This allows the Gators to develop depth at the position without the need to feel wary if there is an injury. A talented, but inconsistent, secondary could be become more stabilized.

Amari Burney Interception - 2019

On Monday, Mullen explained that playing-time in the Gators' secondary will ultimately be about how to get the best players on the field - intimating the team won't try to fit square pegs into round holes in an attempt to deploy their scheme.

"When you look at it, it’s about how do we get our best guys on the field. That’s always my question with the defensive guys," Mullen told reporters on Monday. "Who are our best players and are we getting them on the field at the right time? It’s going to be up to [safeties coach] Ron [English] and [defensive coordinator] Todd [Grantham] to make sure we have our best guys within different packages so we can keep our best guys on the field in the secondary … what guys can do and can’t do."

While the Gators defense is certainly lacking in terms of experience, their future appears bright considering the potential the players have shown in the past. Only time will tell - but the future looks bright for Burney, and the rest of the Gators' defense, to take the next step next season.