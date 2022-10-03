Gators Remain Outside AP Top 25 in Week Six

Photo: Billy Napier; Credit: Alex Shepherd

The week six AP Top 25 poll was released on Sunday afternoon, failing to include the Gators after their two losses in five contests to begin the season.

There wasn’t much the Florida Gators could do in their Sunday contest to solidify themselves as a top 25, given the level of their opposition and the release of the AP Poll midway through their game.

At this point, Florida’s standing outside the rankings will likely remain until their annual trip to Jacksonville to take on No. 2 Georgia, if they were to knock off the Bulldogs.

The Gators will play host to the Missouri Tigers on Saturday for homecoming before welcoming the No. 25 LSU Tigers the following week. Florida versus Missouri is scheduled for noon ET.

In notable moves, the Alabama Crimson Tide reclaimed the top spot in the rankings after Georgia showed vulnerability for the second week in a row.

First struggling to put away Kent State at home in week four before needing a late comeback to overcome Missouri on the road, the reigning national championship slid to No. 2.

Seven SEC sit in the top 25 at the moment, with the likes of Alabama (1), Georgia (2), Tennessee (8), Ole Miss (9), Kentucky (13), Mississippi State (23) and LSU (25) included in the field.

Florida’s two losses remain against top 15 squads.

Below you can find the full AP Top 25 rankings.

1. Alabama (5-0)

2. Georgia (5-0)

3. Ohio State (5-0)

4. Michigan (5-0)

5. Clemson (5-0)

6. USC (5-0)

7. Oklahoma State (4-0)

8. Tennessee (5-0)

9. Ole Miss (5-0)

10. Penn State (5-0)

11. Utah (4-1)

12. Oregon (4-1)

13. Kentucky (4-1)

14. North Carolina State (4-1)

15. Wake Forest (4-1)

16. BYU (4-1)

17. TCU (4-0)

18. UCLA (5-0)

19. Kansas (5-0)

20. Arkansas (3-1)

21. Minnesota (4-0)

22. Wake Forest (3-1)

23. Florida State (4-0)

24. Pittsburgh (3-1)

25. Kansas State (3-1)

Stay tuned to All Gators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @AllGatorsOnFN on Twitter and All Gators on FanNation-Sports Illustrated on Facebook.