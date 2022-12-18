Gators Safety Trey Dean Thanks Florida, Enters NFL Draft

Just hours following the Gators' season-finale contest against Oregon State in the Las Vegas Bowl, fifth-year safety Trey Dean III officially penned his goodbye to the University of Florida and announced his entry into the 2023 NFL Draft.

After exhausting his last season of eligibility in 2022, Dean shared his post-college plans in a post to Twitter on Saturday.

The 6-foot-3, 207-pound DB is considered a Day 3 pick, according to NFLDraftBuzz.com. His versatility as a former cornerback turned safety, paired with the promising turnaround to end the year, could have him slide in as a project piece for a team.

Dean, a multi-year starter at multiple positions during his time at Florida, endured a tumultuous career in orange and blue.

Starting at cornerback in relief of an injured Marco Wilson in 2018, Dean produced at a high level to establish himself as a potential cornerstone piece to the defense as a true freshman.

However, when he returned to the field in 2019, the Hampton, Ga., didn't realize the same success. Experiencing a drastic fall from grace as a sophomore in a rather crowded defensive back room at the time, Dean began his transition to the safety position toward the end of the year — despite initial reluctance to do so.

He served as a reserve in 2020 before assuming a starting role in 2021. Statistically, 2021 proved to be his best season as he produced 92 tackles, four TFLs, one interception and ten pass breakups on the season, although glaring lapses in the backend proved to overshadow his contributions in the fanbase's eyes.

In 2022, his year was a tale of two halves. At first, he continued with the lapses in crucial moments — usually in coverage. However, down the season's stretch, the Hampton, Ga., native began to realize his potential in the new defense as a downhill defender, producing the progression on tape needed to draw the eyes of NFL scouts.

He accumulated 255 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, four interceptions, 24 pass breakups, one forced fumble and three fumble recoveries in 61 career games.

Dean will wear the Gators helmet one final time as he participates in the East-West Shrine Bowl on Feb. 2 at 8:30 p.m. ET.

