Florida Gators Football 2022 Schedule Revealed

The schedule for the Florida Gators' 2022 football team was revealed yesterday, featuring a few marquee matchups at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

While we are just three weeks into the 2021 football season for the Florida Gators, that doesn't mean we can't look a bit ahead to what their schedule looks like for next year.

Yesterday, the schedule for all SEC teams was revealed, including for the Gators. The program will play host to a few interesting teams next year including Utah, LSU and Kentucky.

The team's game against the Wildcats will occur on Sept. 10, starting the slate of SEC games a week sooner than this season.

Here is the full slate of games for next year's season:

2022 Florida Football Schedule

September 3 – Utah (Gainesville, Fla.)

September 10 – Kentucky (Gainesville, Fla.)

September 17 – South Florida (Gainesville, Fla.)

September 24 – Tennessee (Knoxville, Tenn.)

October 1 – Eastern Washington (Gainesville, Fla.)

October 8 – Missouri (Gainesville, Fla.)

October 15 – LSU (Gainesville, Fla.)

October 22 – BYE

October 29 – vs. Georgia (Jacksonville, Fla.)

November 5 – Texas A&M (College Station, Texas)

November 12 – South Carolina (Gainesville, Fla.)

November 19 – Vanderbilt (Nashville, Tenn.)

November 26 – Florida State (Tallahassee, Fla.)

December 3 – SEC Championship (Atlanta, Ga.)

Florida will play host to South Florida next year, facing off against the Bulls for a second-straight season. They'll also play Eastern Washington, a team the program was slated to play in 2020 until the coronavirus pandemic nixed all non-conference games.

The SEC home slate includes Missouri, LSU, and South Carolina. The non-conference home schedule features Utah, South Florida and Eastern Washington.

The majority of Florida's home games will occur during the first half of the season, including three in a row to start off 2022. The team will take a break, stopping by Knoxville (Tenn.) to face off against the Volunteers, before returning to The Swamp for three straight weeks again.

It's a favorable schedule for the Gators as the only currently ranked opponent on the schedule is No. 2 Georgia.

