Florida Gators Struggle Again, Losing 24-17 at Halftime vs. LSU

The No. 6 Florida Gators are trailing at halftime against the LSU Tigers in its regular-season finale.

For the first time this season, the No. 6 Florida Gators (8-1) trail its opponent at halftime, down 21-17 against the LSU Tigers (3-5).

The 10-game, SEC-only schedule is nearly complete as the Gators take on the LSU Tigers. In the first half of the contest, Florida struggled offensively as would become a recurring theme by the team over the past few weeks.

Shortly prior to the contest, the Gators ruled out star tight end Kyle Pitts after he was deemed too banged up from last week's contest against the Tennesee Volunteers.

Pitts likely could have suited up if need-be, reportedly "looking good" in warmups, however, head coach Dan Mullen ultimately opted to hold his star offensive weapon out in hope of getting closer to 100% next week.

Florida would also rule out starting safety Shawn Davis along with backup freshman safety Rashad Torrence. Running back Nay'Quan Wright and linebacker Jeremiah Moon would also be ruled out prior to the start of the contest.

Here is the full list of Florida's unavailable players:

6 Nay’Quan Wright

7 Jeremiah Moon

17 Kahleil Jackson

21 Ethan Pouncey

22 Rashad Torrence II

54 Lamar Goods

55 Hayden Knighton

66 Jaelin Humphries

84 Kyle Pitts

95 Lucas Alonso

Meanwhile, LSU started freshman quarterback Max Johnson, the son of former NFL quarterback Brad Johnson, with just 54 scholarship players deemed available, only one more than the SEC-recommended roster size. According to SI's Ross Dellenger, the Tigers had just four linebackers available.

Receiving the football to begin the contest, Florida's offense looked to be off to a hot start as the second play from scrimmage would go for 44 yards to receiver Kadarius Toney, the catch would eventually set up a goal-to-go situation for Florida.

Following an offsides penalty that brought the Gators to the LSU 1-yard-line, Mullen opted to go for it, taking kicker Evan McPherson off of the field. Florida would ultimately be held up by the LSU defense, turning the football over on downs.

However, on its ensuing drive quarterback Kyle Trask would net his first rushing touchdown of the year, giving Florida an early 7-0 lead.

While the Gators' defense showed promise to start the game, forcing the Tigers to go three-and-out on its opening drive, they'd allow an easy five-yard touchdown toss from Johnson to receiver Jaray Jenkins, who caught the pass over defensive backs Brad Stewart and Donovan Stiner.

The drive would take 11 plays and go for 75 yards, a reoccurring theme for the Gators' defense, giving up a long touchdown drive against a lesser opponent. According to the Orlando Sentinal's Edgar Thompson, that would be the 25th time this season an opponent has scored going 75 yards or more.

In the second quarter of action, Trask would throw his third pick-six of the season, giving LSU the lead, 14-7. Tigers defensive back Eli Ricks would take it 68 yards the other way to give LSU the lead.

On the ensuing possession, one of the most bizarre interceptions occurred which would be Trask's second of the game.

On the LSU 15-yard-line, Trask would force a throw to Toney at the five-yard-line who could only get one hand on it. The ball would then deflect off of LSU defensive back Dwight McGlothern's helmet just before he stepped out of bounds, and then another LSU defensive back, Jay Ward, would make an impossible catch on his knees, understanding where he was on the field and staying in bounds.

Sometimes, seeing is believing:

At halftime, Florida had already rushed for over 100 yards, while struggling to get the ball into the endzone via its passing game, resulting in just 10 points during the entire second quarter, 17 through the first half.

A great adjustment by wide receiver Jacob Copeland would ultimately give Florida the lead with just 2:25 remaining in the first half. The passing touchdown would give Trask the tie for the most touchdowns thrown in a single season (39) in Gators history. Former Gators quarterback Danny Wuerffel was the individual leader in that category prior to tonight.

With less than a minute remaining in the half, Florida's secondary would bust a coverage, giving Johnson and receiver Kayshon Battle an easy pitch-and-catch for a 34-yard go-ahead touchdown, leading the Gators 21-17 nearing halftime.

With Florida's final possession of the half, Trask would turn the ball over for a third time tonight, giving LSU the football with 10 seconds remaining. LSU would convert its ensuing field goal, extending its lead to 7, up 24-17.