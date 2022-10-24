Gators' Week 10 Contest at Texas A&M Scheduled for Noon

Photo: Billy Napier; Credit: Alex Shepherd

The current task at hand for the Florida Gators is the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs as their annual matchup in Jacksonville for the World's Largest Cocktail Party is on the horizon.

However, on Monday, Florida's Week 10 contest against the Texas A&M Aggies found its kickoff slot with the anticipated matchup between the two faltering programs scheduled for noon ET, 11 a.m. local time on Nov. 5. The game will be aired on ESPN.

The game will be just the second time this season Billy Napier's squad enters a true road environment, with the first time coming in their trip to Knoxville, losing that contest 38-33 against the now-No. 3 Tennessee Volunteers. It will be just the third time in 2022 that Florida has left the comfort of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium for a matchup.

With the Gators potentially beginning to spiral down the stretch of the season, the Aggies — holding four ticks already in the loss column — will present a valuable opportunity for Florida's quest for bowl eligibility.

However, Aggieland wasn't so kind to UF in 2020.

Florida walked into the matchup with a high-octane passing attack led by quarterback Kyle Trask. The pocket passer produced 312 yards and four touchdowns on the day, finding pass catchers Kadarius Toney (2), Kyle Pitts and Dameon Pierce for the four scores.

However, the defense failed to contain the Aggies' offense, allowing 543 total yards to the unit as each offense traded blows throughout the contest. A late fumble by Malik Davis at the UF 48 with under four minutes left led to Texas A&M's game-winning 26-yard field goal by Seth Small.

The Gators squandered the crucial opportunity to solidify themselves on a national scale, losing 41-38. That game became the epitome of the Florida season: offensive firepower met with defensive ineptitude.

It infamously led to then-gators head coach Dan Mullen commenting on A&M's crowd size, leading to his "Pack The Swamp" amid the COVID-19 pandemic. A lot has changed since that College Station appearance for Florida, but the remanence of what a win in that contest could've provided the program on a long-term scale remains.

Florida returns from the bye week to take on a daunting Georgia opponent on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET.

