Florida Gators Rank 3rd in Most Points Scored in a Super Bowl

The legacy of the Florida Gators has traveled for quite some time, with former players accounting for the third-most points scored in a Super Bowl.

Two former members of the Florida Gators - punter Tommy Towsend and receiver Demarcus Robinson - will have an opportunity to make some history in today's Super Bowl as they look to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Robinson appeared in last year's Super Bowl, defeating the San Francisco 49ers as a member of the Chiefs, and Townsend will appear in his first Super Bowl and has a chance to become just the second former Florida punter to win a Super Bowl (Don Chandler, Green Bay Packers (1967, 1968)).

One of the more intriguing stats, however, was posted on social media over the week of festivities that included a much more watered-down version of Radio Row and the Super Bowl Experience than in year's past due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Gators are currently ranked third in the nation for the most points scored in a Super Bowl, outside of passing touchdowns of course, according to CFB Home. The points are calculated by using field goals, rushing/receiving touchdowns, point-after-touchdowns, punt returns, safeties and kickoff returns.

The only two teams that have scored more points than Florida (68 points) are the Penn State Nittany Lions (81 points) and the Miami Hurricanes (84 points).

Florida has had 58 former players play in a Super Bowl, and its players have been part of 23 Super Bowl-winning teams. Former Gators running back Emmitt Smith is tied with former Florida linebacker Godfrey Myles with the most Super Bowl victories. Both Smith and Myles played for the Dallas Cowboys, winning the 1993, 1994 and 1996 Super Bowls.

As the Super Bowl timer continues to tick down, Florida will see yet another time that a former Gators player appears in a Super Bowl in the state of Florida. Last year, Robinson made it 18 times that a former Florida player appeared in the Super Bowl in the state of Florida, and the fifth time that a former Florida player won a Super Bowl.

The only other former Gators to win a Super Bowl in the state are Bobby McCray (Saints), Dallas Baker (Steelers), Max Starks (Steelers) and Don Chandler (Packers).

Super Bowl LV will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET inside Raymond James Stadium, and it will be televised on CBS.