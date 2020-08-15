PFN Selects Two Gators in Three-Round 2021 NFL Mock Draft

The Florida Gators have been the talk of draft media in recent weeks, with the latest coming from Pro Football Network which released a three-round 2021 NFL Mock Draft last week.

PFN Draft Analyst Matthew Valdovinos mocked two Florida players, tight end Kyle Pitts and cornerback Marco Wilson within the first three rounds. Both players are draft-eligible, with Wilson entering his second year of eligibility as a redshirt junior. Pitts is entering his junior season and is nationally recognized as perhaps the top tight end in college football.

While Pitts is expected to land in the first round, Valdovinos has the tight end landing in the second round (34th overall) to the Washington Football Team. Washington has a need at the position as leading tight end, former Florida Gator Jordan Reed, is no longer on the team. Currently, the NFL franchise is expected to have journeymen Jeremy Sprinkle and Richard Rodgers as the front-runners.

Pitts is one of the most dominating tight ends in college football today. At 6-foot-6, 239 pounds, Pitts quickly became the team's leading target for quarterback Kyle Trask during his sophomore season. Last season, the Gators tight end accounted for 54 receptions for 649 yards and five touchdowns.

Also in the second round, Valdovinos mocked Wilson to the Buffalo Bills with the 52nd overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Wilson, 6-foot, 190 pounds is one of the leaders within the Gators' secondary and played multiple positions, including boundary and nickel (STAR) cornerback for the team over the past few seasons. While he was injured during his true sophomore season, Wilson returned in 2019 to start in all 13 games, accounting for 36 defensive stops, 2.5 tackles-for-loss and three interceptions.

The Bills are currently slated to have one of the more competitive secondaries in the NFL, led by cornerback Tre'Davious White. However, the team will need depth at the position, and perhaps Wilson can fill that void.

Overall, the Gators are expected to have at least a few players selected next year, depending on how 2020 goes. Along with Pitts and Wilson another player who is slated to be selected is Trask. Trask enters the season for the first time as the team's full-time starting quarterback and with a good season, he could begin to see his stock rise quickly.