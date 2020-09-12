Gators To Have Role for TE Keon Zipperer, 'Absolutely' Says Brewster

The Florida Gators already have one of the best tight ends in the nation in Kyle Pitts, but the rest of the group isn't half bad themselves. A room mixed with young and old, the Gators expect a lot from one of their strongest position groups, says tight ends coach Tim Brewster.

"I’m excited every day when I wake up. I got to the tight end room, I’m around great kids and really talented football players. And make no mistake about it, I’m extremely demanding on these guys," Brewster told the media via Zoom on Tuesday.

"I coach them extremely hard on the field. It’s all about the details, OK. It’s all about the details in everything we do, and these guys have all embraced that mentality and it makes my job easy. But I’m going to tell you what guys: I’d be hard-pressed to think that there’s a much better tight end room somewhere in the country than what I’ve got here at the University of Florida."

One player in particular who stands out is sophomore TE Keon Zipperer, a true sophomore, who Brewster believes "absolutely" can play a role in the team's offense this year, one Brewster calls a "dream come true" for tight ends.

"We can play with two tight ends. We can play with three tight ends. It's the thing I was so excited about to come to the University of Florida and get back with [head coach] Dan [Mullen] in this offensive philosophy, in this offensive system," Brewster says. "Absolutely Keon Zipperer is going to have a role in this offense and he's going to grow and develop as a player this season and he's got some older guys like Kemore Gamble and Kyle Pitts that he can really watch."

Last season, Zipperer appeared in eight games, catching just three balls for 31 yards, however, his athleticism speaks for itself. At 6-foot-2, 232 pounds, the true sophomore packs a punch and has the potential to play an H-Back role, making plays out of the offensive backfield. With his hard-nosed blocking and physicality, that tends to lead to more snaps, more opportunities.

"Zipp is a hard-nosed, physical guy. Can line up in the backfield and go butt you in the mouth. He's got good hands. I'm really pleased with, and there will definitely be a role for a young guy like him."

For the Gators, leading by example has become a moniker of sorts. With veterans scattered across the offense, Zipperer has one of the best in the nation to learn from in Pitts. Brewster has told his young players to watch every move Pitts makes, learn from it, and incorporate what he's doing into their game - he's just that good.

"The greatest teachers of the game of football are not necessarily coaches, they're players," said Brewster. "They're players. I tell Jonathan Odom to stand back and watch every single movement, mannerism, everything Kyle Pitts does, I told him to emulate. You just do what he does."

Regardless of which player is back there, the Gators have full confidence in its tight end group, and Zipperer might be one of the bright spots among the many.

"Keon Zipperer’s done a really nice job."