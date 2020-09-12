SI.com
HomeFootballRecruitingBasketballBaseball
Search

Gators To Have Role for TE Keon Zipperer, 'Absolutely' Says Brewster

Demetrius Harvey

The Florida Gators already have one of the best tight ends in the nation in Kyle Pitts, but the rest of the group isn't half bad themselves. A room mixed with young and old, the Gators expect a lot from one of their strongest position groups, says tight ends coach Tim Brewster.

"I’m excited every day when I wake up. I got to the tight end room, I’m around great kids and really talented football players. And make no mistake about it, I’m extremely demanding on these guys," Brewster told the media via Zoom on Tuesday.

"I coach them extremely hard on the field. It’s all about the details, OK. It’s all about the details in everything we do, and these guys have all embraced that mentality and it makes my job easy. But I’m going to tell you what guys: I’d be hard-pressed to think that there’s a much better tight end room somewhere in the country than what I’ve got here at the University of Florida."

One player in particular who stands out is sophomore TE Keon Zipperer, a true sophomore, who Brewster believes "absolutely" can play a role in the team's offense this year, one Brewster calls a "dream come true" for tight ends.

"We can play with two tight ends. We can play with three tight ends. It's the thing I was so excited about to come to the University of Florida and get back with [head coach] Dan [Mullen] in this offensive philosophy, in this offensive system," Brewster says. "Absolutely Keon Zipperer is going to have a role in this offense and he's going to grow and develop as a player this season and he's got some older guys like Kemore Gamble and Kyle Pitts that he can really watch."

Last season, Zipperer appeared in eight games, catching just three balls for 31 yards, however, his athleticism speaks for itself. At 6-foot-2,  232 pounds, the true sophomore packs a punch and has the potential to play an H-Back role, making plays out of the offensive backfield. With his hard-nosed blocking and physicality, that tends to lead to more snaps, more opportunities.

"Zipp is a hard-nosed, physical guy. Can line up in the backfield and go butt you in the mouth. He's got good hands. I'm really pleased with, and there will definitely be a role for a young guy like him."

For the Gators, leading by example has become a moniker of sorts. With veterans scattered across the offense, Zipperer has one of the best in the nation to learn from in Pitts. Brewster has told his young players to watch every move Pitts makes, learn from it, and incorporate what he's doing into their game - he's just that good.

"The greatest teachers of the game of football are not necessarily coaches, they're players," said Brewster. "They're players. I tell Jonathan Odom to stand back and watch every single movement, mannerism, everything Kyle Pitts does, I told him to emulate. You just do what he does."

Regardless of which player is back there, the Gators have full confidence in its tight end group, and Zipperer might be one of the bright spots among the many.

"Keon Zipperer’s done a really nice job."

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How Does Justin Shorter Fit in the Florida Gators’ 2020 Offense?

Now eligibile to play, where could the Florida Gators line wide reciever Justin Shorter up this season?

Zach Goodall

2022 RB Damari Alston Recaps Call with Florida Gators, Updates Recruitment

Exclusive interview with class of 2022 RB Damari Alston recapping his September 1st phone call with Florida and gives an update on his recruitment.

Brandon Carroll

by

Brandon Carroll

Charles Montgomery Wants to Make an Early Impact for Florida Gators

A versatile weapon on offense, Armwood wide receiver harles Montgomery wants to hear his name called early and often in his Florida Gators career.

Zach Goodall

Once Forgotten, Gators RB Malik Davis Ready To 'Refresh' Memories

After dealing with multiple injuries over the past two seasons, Gators running back Malik Davis is healthy, ready to roll.

Demetrius Harvey

by

Gatorsurf

Gators Coach Ron English Shares Story Behind Famous Recruiting Picture

Florida Gators safeties coach Ron English has plenty of recruiting hits, and one photo might be the key to landing one more.

Demetrius Harvey

Florida Gators WR Justin Shorter Granted Immediate Eligibility

Although it took over six months to hear back from the NCAA, Justin Shorter is now cleared to play in 2020.

Donavon Keiser

Gators' Tim Brewster: 'There's Nothing To Not Like' About TE Kyle Pitts

For the Florida Gators and tight ends coach Tim Brewster, Kyle Pitts is the total package, a complete player.

Demetrius Harvey

Desmond Watson Shuts Down Recruitment, Talks Fit With Florida Gators

Florida Gators 2021 defensive line commit Desmond Watson shuts down his recruitment and shares his fit in UF's defense.

Zach Goodall

Top 2022 CB Considers Florida Gators Coach Torrian Gray as Family

2022 cornerback from Central Florida updates his recruitment and shares his development entering his junior season.

Zach Goodall

Florida Gators Football Confirms First COVID-19 Case in Nearly Two Months

The university has released a complete update of student COVID-19 testing numbers.

Zach Goodall