Gators' Tim Brewster: 'There's Nothing To Not Like' About TE Kyle Pitts

Everyone in the country knows how good of a football player and tight end Gators' Kyle Pitts is - that much is obvious, and Florida TE coach Tim Brewster may be his biggest cheerleader, singing his praises yesterday on a Zoom media availability.

During the offseason, the Gators lost former UF tight ends coach Larry Scott after he accepted the head coaching job at Howard University. That transaction paved the way for Brewster, a long-time tight ends coach who has over 30 years of experience at all levels of football. For him, Pitts is one of the best he's ever coached, and that's saying something.

"I coached a bunch of really good tight ends, had the pleasure of helping [develop] [former San Diego Chargers tight end] Antonio Gates," Brewster began.

"And the thing about Kyle Pitts that I absolutely love is this guy’s a tough guy. I mean, this guy’s a hard-nosed, physical, tough guy. He has embraced the mentality that I’m bringing to the room, truly trying to be a true three-down tight end, a guy that can block people on first and second down, a guy that can go make big-time, third-down catches. There’s nothing that this guy can’t do now."

Pitts, 6-foot-6, 239 pounds, had the look of an elite tight end early and often last season. He and Gators quarterback Kyle Trask connected for 56 catches, 649 yards and five touchdowns. Only receiver Van Jefferson - now with the Los Angeles Rams - had more receiving yards (657) and touchdowns (6) than Pitts did last year. He led all Gators in receptions.

From making plays in the redzone to catching passes in the seam to blocking, Pitts can do it all, and having a tight end like that in your offense, in the quarterback's arsenal, can be deadly. Brewster seems no flaws, and it's safe to say he believes he's one of the best tight ends he's ever coached.

"I’m going to tell you what: there’s talk about him being a big wide receiver, this and that. I’m going to tell you: this guy is a complete guy. He’s had an amazing training camp. Each day he’s working his tail off," said Brewster. "Again, like I said, truly embracing being a physical football player. I think if I had one adjective to describe Kyle Pitts right now, this is a tough guy, man. He’s a tough-minded guy, a physical guy. There’s nothing not to like about him."

Pitts has embraced being a "student of the game," since his time at Florida, Brewster says. While he's only been around him for some amount of time, he's still been able to get to know the person and his family. Being a student of the game, and having the talent level Pitts exudes gives him the leadership qualities one would want in every sense of the word, even meeting with his fellow tight ends in the offseason.

"He's just being a team leader, I mean I'm just so impressed with all facets of this kid, I just think he's poised to have an amazing year," said Brewster. "But again, it goes back to he's as good a person as he is player. You love being around the kid, I love having him in my meeting room, I love having him out to my house. I wish we didn't have this pandemic so I could spend more time with the kids out at my house and really building that relationship, that trust."

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, coaches had not met with the players in person since early March. For Brewster, new to the Florida coaching staff, to have such a high opinion of Pitts, it speaks to the level of player he is poised to be heading into what is assumingly his final season at UF.

This season, the Gators will need a full arsenal of offensive playmakers at their disposal. With Jefferson, and three other receivers - Josh Hammond, Tyrie Cleveland and Freddie Swain - leaving, Pitts looks to continue to be the go-to target for Trask, perhaps even more so this year.

"Football makes sense to Kyle Pitts, and that's the thing you ask as a coach, you ask as these kids, is does football truly make sense to them? And with Kyle it certainly does."