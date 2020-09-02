One of the most intriguing position groups on the Gators' defense this season will be at safety, but who fits at the position?

While the team has lost long-time defensive back Jeawon Taylor has since left due to graduation, the team has three seniors returning in Brad Stewart Jr., Donovan Stiner and Shawn Davis. With a healthy rotation in the Gators' scheme, however, who will take the fourth spot?

Florida defensive coordinator Todd Grantham met with members of the media on Monday, offering some insight as to how the safety room is shaking out, and what the plan could be for the position this season, noting the consistency at the position in general.

“The biggest thing is when there is continuity both in coaching and in players," said Grantham. "It leads to consistency in play. I’ve been real pleased with Stiner and the way he’s kind of moved forward. Obviously, Shawn is a guy who can flash, too. Those guys have done a really good job."

Both Stiner and Davis received healthy snaps at the position last season, completing one half of the team's rotation at the position. While the Gators' rotation at safety is a bit unconventional, it did have its benefits. Last season, Stiner led the team with four interceptions while accounting for 24 tackles. Davis, similarly to Stiner, was a ballhawk on defense, reeling in three interceptions while totaling 51 tackles.

Returning high productivity at the position will be key to the Gators as they transition certain players into new roles within their secondary. What comes next, however, is the youth movement at safety.

In the 2020 recruiting class, Florida brought in three safeties in Mordecai McDaniel, Rashad Torrence II and Tre'Vez Johnson. Two of those players have impressed Grantham enough to where he is pleased with the depth at the position.

"The good thing about the scrimmages is you’re able to see a guy like Torrence and McDaniel and kind of see those guys and how they can play when the lights come on," Grantham said. "I’ve been pleased with all of those guys as far as their ability to continue to develop. Now, we’re not where we need to be, but they’re certainly working in that direction.”

With a lack of spring and not much on-field work with the team prior to the fall, it should be encouraging to hear the development of young players such as Torrence and McDaniel is coming along faster than perhaps expected.

Aside from the youth movement at safety, one veteran defensive back in junior Trey Dean III could find himself switching roles this season, playing more safety than he has in the past. Grantham stated that Dean is a "versatile" player, someone the team may move around this year.

"Trey is a football player," Grantham began. "Trey has played corner for us here and we’ve won 21 games. As we move forward, you always evaluate guys and move them in and out.

"When you look at the spread and you look at the things you ask safeties to do, sometimes guys that are playing corner can transition in that because you’ve got to be able to cover down the field, you’ve got to be able to have a little length to you. And you’re looking for guys who can move in space. That can happen with guys."

Listed at 6-foot-3, 194 pounds, Dean has the size and length one would want at the safety position, and has the coverage skills to play it after succeeding at boundary cornerback for the team in the past.

"Trey is a versatile player for us. We’re going to move him around a little bit this year.”