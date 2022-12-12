Florida Transfer Griffin McDowell Commits to UT Chattanooga

Photo: Griffin McDowell; Credit: Zach Goodall

Former Florida Gators football player Griffin McDowell has found a new home after announcing his intentions to enter the transfer portal on Nov. 16. He heads to UT Chattanooga to finish out his collegiate eligibility as an offensive lineman.

He joins OL Josh Braun (Arkansas) and long snapper Marco Ortiz (Nebraska) as Florida transfers to announce their new schools thus far.

McDowell served as a Swiss army knife for the Gators throughout his five seasons in orange and blue Entering the fold as an interior offensive line prospect — ranked as the No. 22 center in 2018 — McDowell would practice for three seasons at his traditional spot before being moved to the defensive line in 2021.

Playing just one year upfront on the opposite side of the ball, McDowell made yet another switch in the 2022 spring, bouncing back to offense to take over his third position due to the need at the tight end position.

Despite the constant change he endured, McDowell failed to carve out a considerable role for himself while at Florida. He saw action in just three games, all coming in 2022, but was unable to record a stat.

He’ll get an opportunity to perform at his natural offensive lineman position — likely on the interior line — for the Mocs.

Stay tuned to All Gators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @AllGatorsOnFN on Twitter and All Gators on FanNation-Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Get your Gators football, basketball and other sporting events tickets from SI Tickets here.