Priority Gators OL Transfer Prospect Micah Mazzccua Sets Commitment Date

Micah Mazzccua, who sits arguably as the most coveted talent on the transfer portal for the Florida Gators at this stage, is just a day away from declaring his commitment.

His announcement is set for Tuesday at 8 p.m., he shared via Twitter on Sunday, where he will choose between Florida, Auburn and Nebraska.

Despite having an initial commitment date set for Sunday, Mazzccua delayed his final decision following one last trip to Gainesville after stops in Auburn, Ala., and Lincoln, Neb.

His decision to take more time to mull things over bodes well for a Florida team that looked to be behind the eight-ball after a prolonged stay with new Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule.

If Florida were to pluck him away from the man who recruited him to his first college in Baylor, he would provide a long-term replacement for consensus All-American O’Cyrus Torrence with three years of eligibility remaining.

Standing at 6-foot-5, 331 pounds, Mazzccua has showcased valuable promise as an elite run blocker and pass protector during his time with the Bears. He appeared in nine games as a redshirt freshman and earned a starting role in the front five during his sophomore campaign. The left guard excelled with the increased opportunity to boast numbers as one of the top offensive lineman in the country.

According to Pro Football Focus, Mazzccua allowed just one sack, two hits, eight hurries and 11 pressures on the year as a pass protector. He rated higher as a run blocker, though, showing a two-way prowess that will considerably aid his future offensive line.

Currently, the Billy Napier-led Gators are viewed to be in a close race with Nebraska for Mazzccua’s services.

