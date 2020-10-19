SI.com
Former Gators ATH Trey Burton Stars in Colts Victory Over Bengals on Sunday

Demetrius Harvey

While the Florida Gators had an unexpected bye week this week due to the COVID-19 outbreak, their former players - now in the NFL - continued to shine, this week being former Gators athlete Trey Burton, who has sustained a role as a tight end in the NFL for several years now.

As a member of the Indianapolis Colts this season, Burton saw major success against the Cincinnati Bengals in the Colts' 31-27 comeback-victory over the Bengals on Sunday. On Sunday, Burton hauled in four receptions for 58 yards and a touchdown, while rushing for a touchdown on his own right from just one yard out.

Both of Burton's touchdowns came in the first half of action on Sunday, scoring the rushing touchdown that propelled the Colts to get points on the scoreboard already down 21-0.

Burton's second touchdown of the day would be the next time the Colts scored, cutting the Bengals' lead to 24-14, becoming a springboard for the Colts to enter halftime with just a three-point deficiet down 24-21.

While the touchdowns are what will get all of the attention, Burton made several clutch receptions to help lead the Colts to victory on Sunday, including a toe-tapping reception on the sideline that gave the Colts some new life.

“Anytime the ball is thrown, you want to catch it,” Burton said via the IndyStar. “No matter where it is.”

Burton has been in the NFL since 2014, originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Philadelphia Eagles. Burton would go on to spend four years with the Eagles before landing in Chicago with the Bears for two years, and now is in Indianapolis. While Burton did go undrafted, it was for good reason.

The NFL tight end was formally with the Gators in college, recruited as a quarterback. While he only had 17 passing attempts, Florida used the former collegiate athlete in a variety of ways, including as a rusher and a receiver.

He totaled 153 rushes for 720 yards, 107 catches for 976 receiving yards and 20 career touchdowns. Burton also set a school record for six touchdowns in a single game during his career at Florida. 

Originally thought of as a tweener at just 6-foot-2, 238 pounds, Burton has quietly had one of the better careers for a former Gators player, and will continue to shine, this time, with the Colts.

