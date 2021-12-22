Florida Gators vs. UCF Preview: A Game of Familiarity

Previewing the Florida Gators long-awaited battle with the UCF Knights in the Gasparilla Bowl.

Photo credit: Zach Goodall

The Florida Gators are set to face off against their fourth in-state opponent of the season Thursday night in the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl.

Amid the chaos brought along with a coaching change, the Gators will travel south to Tampa for a long-awaited battle against the UCF Knights with a chance to bring their Sunshine State record to 4-0 in 2021.

The contest that would have once been considered a heavyweight bout between high-octane offenses in recent years will occur in an underwhelming fashion, as both teams fell below expectations in 2021. However, this game stretches beyond the team’s performances this season and how good the product on the field will be.

The familiarity at almost every level brings energy, excitement and enthusiasm to Raymond James Stadium from each sideline. The players know each other, the coaches know each other and the fans know each other.

As a result, the outcome — while it may not matter in the grand scheme of college football — will be highly regarded by those with a dog in the fight, giving the winner grounds for state bragging rights.

“This is a big game for us,” the Gators' interim head coach Greg Knox said Monday. “It’s an in-state game against an in-state team, guys that are playing against guys they played against in high school, played with in high school. So, it’s a big game, and our kids are approaching it that way. They’re excited about playing this game.”

Enduring a tumultuous 6-6 season characterized by poor coaching, a lack of effort and simple mistakes, the Gators enter their final game without newly anointed head coach Billy Napier at the helm.

Therefore, it’s fitting that it will be the end of an era all the way around.

Starting at quarterback for Florida will be redshirt junior Emory Jones as redshirt freshman Anthony Richardson is sidelined due to knee surgery.

In his final game in blue and orange — as he intends to transfer following the season — Jones has an opportunity to produce a snapshot of his skillset for teams vying for the services of a veteran quarterback for the 2022 season.

Accounting for 2,563 yards, 19 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 2021, Jones has had a rocky ride in his first year as the Gators starter. Playing against an aggressive Travis Robinson-led UCF defense — which ranks No. 52 — Jones will be called upon to make smart decisions with the football to give the Gators offense a chance to operate at its full potential.

He won’t have to do it alone, though. Senior running backs Dameon Pierce and Malik Davis will both be available for the contest, providing experience to combat UCF’s pressure-heavy system.

Pierce, who has been overlooked when it comes to receiving a bulk of the carries during his collegiate career, is viewed as a steal in the upcoming NFL Draft. That raised questions regarding his level of participation in the bowl game.

“I’m a Gator, bro,” Pierce said when asked why he was playing in the bowl game. “When I signed here, I signed for four good years, get my education, and I’m going to rock out that way until I die.”

In this game, Florida should repay Pierce for his dedication and loyalty by leaning on him heavily. In the absence of Nay'Quan Wright, Pierce will likely continue to see his workload increase as it did following Wright’s injury against FSU.

Redshirt freshman Demarkcus Bowman could be in line for meaningful carries for the first time this season.

However, making Pierce a focal point of the offense from the start, he can put together a complete game tape for the next level and aid the Gators to a victory over their in-state foe, sending him out the right way.

On the defensive side of the ball, Florida will be facing a reconstructed offensive attack that vastly differs from the ones that reigned synonymous with UCF in their reign of terror on the Group of Five.

Unlike in the past when operating under the pass-happy Josh Heupel offense, UCF will put an emphasis on establishing the run against the Gators, adhering to the offensive tendencies new head coach Gus Malzahn showed during his eight-year stint at Auburn.

That has come even more evident since Mikey Keene stepped into the UCF lineup for Dillon Gabriel after he broke his clavicle in mid-September against Louisville. Gabriel has since announced his transfer to UCLA.

As a result, Keene will operate as the Knights head signal-caller Thursday and is someone the Gators have grown quickly familiar with in their film sessions.

“He’s been able to manage games, he’s really good,” Knox said. “He’s good out of the pocket, he can move his feet, he can run the ball. He runs the show. He’s very efficient in what he does.”

Throwing for 1,586 yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions on the year, Keene has shown that he can manage the game well for the Knights this season. He has progressed drastically throughout the year when it comes to making errant throws and hasn’t recorded an interception since Oct. 30 versus Temple.

Limiting Keene will be a top priority for a defense that has struggled to contain the offensive attacks they’re expected to slow down in 2021. But, he isn’t the only Knights weapon UF needs to home in on.

With the UCF offense incorporating a more balanced rushing attack under their first-year regime, sophomore running back Johnny Richardson has been an integral piece to the success they have seen.

Rushing for 693 yards and three touchdowns on 101 carries and 197 yards and one touchdown on 22 receptions, Richardson’s explosiveness forced Knox to emphasize the importance of containing him.

“The number 25, the running back, is very explosive, very quick,” he said. “[We’ve] got to contain him. He’s very quick, very talented.”

The contest will boil down to rushing the football, a common occurrence for Florida this season. However, with what’s on the line in this game, it’s no surprise physicality will play an immense role.

Currently, Florida sits as a seven-point favorite over the Knights.

